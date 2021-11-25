Everything Starts from Within

“When an egg is broken by outside force, life ends. But if the egg is broken by an inside force, life begins. Great things always begin from Within!”

At this time, God is getting His work done through those who remember Him. He’s teaching us to do what we have to do and how to do it. It is an individual matter; we should not look at what others are doing. Each one is playing their part.

Our actions should inspire others. Our work is to Care, Share and Inspire. Let your life become a life of values, and it will be a useful life. When you have virtues and values within, you can feel the difference in your life.

Have the deep feeling inside that you want to be free from negativity. Perform actions, but be beyond the influence of actions. Whatever happened yesterday is not with you now. Keep your awareness soul conscious, even when you are in action, and you will remain free from tiredness.

Do you spend your life busy running here and there after things, doing things? We forget being comes before doing. Those who remember this secret (being comes before doing) are amazed to discover when they make an effort to ‘be’, life brings whatever is needed. Learning to be is learning to be at peace. I already have peace within; I just need to emerge it.

The real reason why we sometimes experience a lack of real, lasting peace and happiness in our lives is dependency. We keep delaying our happiness until things are just right in our life. We think we will be happy in the future and then wonder why we are not happy now. But life is never just right, and the future never comes – there is only now!

We think too much about other people causing problems in both our mental and physical digestive systems. Unhealthy lifestyles are rooted in the mind, seeded in the soul and felt in the body. We need to control our diet spiritually.

Pure thoughts are the healthy spiritual diet for the mind. Creative thoughts are like vitamins and positive thoughts provide proteins that build will power, while thoughts of serving others are like carbohydrates, which provide energy for the mind.

The spiritual exercise of the mind involves taking the mind away from the physical body to your subtle, angelic body of light, and then to the original and eternal state of being a soul – a sentient point of light and power.

“I was never born and I will never die. I am an eternal being of light energy. My form is an invisible point of pure light consciousness. I feel the peace already within me; I am still, I am powerful.”

I have created my world with my thoughts. Great things always start from within!

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)