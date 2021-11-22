Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, my name is Charlotte, I’ve been roaming the riverbank for a long time looking for a home. After finding a safe place at the Hampton Inn I decided to settle down and have my family. For my first litter I had two sons and one daughter. They are 7-months-old now.

I brought them out of the rocks on the river to meet the nice ladies at the Hampton Inn lobby. We all played ball in the driveway and would meet the guests.

Someone asked if they had a shelter for us. Since we didn’t, three people brought us shelters and we used all three. Then I had to go away for a while to have my second litter.

I was gone for over a month, but the ladies fed my kids. Finally I came back, and this time I had two kittens. Gail came and caught my first three kids and finally me. We thought there was only one kitten left, which was caught, but now the second kitten is coming around. Gail has set a trap.

The rest of the family is together now, and we are all doing well and are available for adoption.

Available is Jeffrey, who was posted earlier, and Jimmy, Jade and Jewel, the youngest and from the second litter. You will be seeing them in here soon. They are all friendly and fully vetted.

If you would like to help Gail continue the good work she is doing, please make out a check to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.