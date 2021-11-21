Tioga County COVID-19 Update for November 10, 2021 – November 16, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16 as follows.

According to the department there were 243 new cases during this time frame, with 116 unvaccinated and 81 vaccinated; there were 37 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were nine individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were 12 hospitalizations. There was one death reported. There are currently 334 active cases.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to us via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent / guardian during the case investigation. Deaths related to COVID-19 are reported to the department in different ways. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. The health department encourages eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

If you or someone in your household has a known exposure to a COVID-19 case, they recommend getting tested approximately five days after your exposure, regardless of your vaccination status. Getting tested helps identify people infected with the virus that may be asymptomatic and unknowingly spreading the virus. This is especially important for those who are fully vaccinated who may have mild symptoms or no symptoms if they become infected.

The health department wrote, in their weekly brief, “If you are experiencing symptoms and have been tested for COVID-19, you must self-quarantine at home until you receive your test results. Do not go to school or work. Stay home until you receive your test results or until you have been released from your quarantine.”

They added, in the brief, “Please continue to wear a mask when in public places, wash your hands often, and social distance when possible. Take care of your overall wellness too by making healthy food choices, exercising, drinking plenty of water, and getting enough sleep every night.”

For reporting positive at-home test results, call (607) 687-8600 (option 1). Vaccine locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov/, you can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.