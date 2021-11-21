Downtown Owego kicked off the season with Holiday Showcase; ‘Lights on the River’ set for December 3 with unique theme

They arrived in bows, they arrived in hats, some carried umbrellas, and others were costumed up in a festive fashion; all to arrive in downtown Owego for Holiday Showcase, presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace Merchants on Nov. 13.
Mariah Salter and Lindsey Williams, the OA music instructor, perform at the corner of Lake and Front Streets in Owego during Holiday Showcase.
Lindsay Williams, music educator in Owego, and Mariah Salter were two of the first to show up with their brass on the corner of Lake and Front Street to entertain, sometimes in the rain.
Soon one of the jugglers, Nate the Great, came bouncing into town with his antics and strange ability to spin and toss multiple objects in the air without missing a beat. He is known to warm up the crowd as well with his fire breathing techniques.
Maureen and Amanda greet guests at Tender Loving Care by Maureen on Lake Street in Owego, and during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Inside the shops, guests to the event were taking advantage of the pre-holiday sales downtown. Most of the shops provided musical entertainment to include Scott Gottlieb, who performed at the visitors’ center, and student musicians from Owego who performed at various venues around downtown Owego.
The main attraction, however, was when Santa and Mrs. Claus and their helpers arrived on an Owego Fire Truck for the occasion, waiving at children and greeting guests; some of the spectators sat in the back of their vehicles as scattered showers also arrived for the event.
Next up is Lights on the River, another HOM sponsored event that will have a “Whoville” Theme this year, with The Grinch being a special guest; an appropriate way to end 2021, the Grinch himself might add.
Patty Striley does some shopping during Holiday Showcase, an event held in downtown Owego last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some of the residents from this fictitious town made famous by Dr. Suess might include Cindy Lou Who, Councilmen, JoJo, Sally O’Malley, and various other Whoville characters. Guests to the event are invited to have fun with the event and join in the celebration.
In addition to the transformation to the small village so many remember from the Dr. Suess Classic, there will be the lighting of the lights, by Mayor Mike Barrata and Chamber President and CEO Sabrina Henrique at the Courthouse Square, and a performance from the Owego Free Academy musicians and performing artists on the Courthouse Steps, followed by a community carol sing.
A visit by the Grinch is on the agenda, and guests are encouraged to dress up in a Whoville outfit or even just a fun holiday themed outfit.
Fireworks will highlight the Dec. 3 “Lights on the River” event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. Check out next week’s print edition for a schedule and more details. (File Photo / JoAnn R. Walter)
As an additional note, “Lights on the River” returns this year and is up next. The Dec. 3 event kicks off at 6 p.m., with fireworks at a time TBD. More details will follow.
You can also visit www.owego.org to learn more on Holiday Showcase, Lights on the River, and other HOM sponsored events.
Jennifer Johnson, of Johnson City, N.Y., holds up some of her artwork at Gallery Forty One on Lake Street, and during Holiday Showcase. Jennifer is the owner of Johnson City Mud. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests flock to downtown Owego last Saturday for Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Betsy Balshuweit, owner of Susquehanna Printers along with the late Jim Balshuweit, greeted guests during Holiday Showcase and was showing her support for area military, specifically her Timothy Neild Team Shirt. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Wesley and Braden Babcock escape the rain so they can get a peek at Santa and his crew as they came down Lake Street on a fire truck. We were able to catch the excitement in their eyes, and as they stayed dry for that magical moment. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests cheer as Santa rounds the corner to head down Lake Street in Owego, and on top of a fire truck during Owego’s Holiday Showcase, held last weekend. Along with his wife and an elf, this year’s visit by Santa looked a bit different due to COVID restrictions, but was equally as exciting. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A closer look at Santa and his crew as they turn the corner off of Main Street and on to Lake Street for Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests cheer as Santa heads down Lake Street in Owego, and on top of a fire truck during Owego’s Holiday Showcase, held last weekend. Along with his wife and an elf, this year’s visit by Santa looked a bit different due to COVID restrictions, but was equally as exciting. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured, Wren Harris, Norah Corbin, Addison Hopkins, Meara Harris, and Amelia Corbin wait for Santa to arrive last Saturday, and during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured, Scott and Jennifer LaVare, from Endicott, N.Y., enjoy some time in downtown Owego during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
On the right, Adriel Guy, co-owner of Foundations, a new shop located on Main Street in Owego, hands out cookies to guests attending Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Melissa Restuccia, of Gray Cat Restorations, is pictured next to her work, Remnants of Night, at the Visitor’s Center in Owego and during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Gordie Gottlieb plays some music at the Visitor’s Center in Owego and during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sienna Ford is pictured at The Black Cat Gallery on Front Street with Odette, a standard poodle trained to assist with hearing impairment. (Photo by Wendy)
Chris Knickerbocker is dressed up for the season, and as she tends to customers at Black Cat Gallery on Lake Street in Owego during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Laura Spencer is pictured with her latest creation at Riverow Book Shop in Owego and during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jill Teeter, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club in Owego, sells popcorn at Gallery Forty-One in Owego during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. Photo credit: Michelle McLaren.
Terra Phelps and Jeana Hoyt, from the Community Shop, sold mustache mugs and glasses as part of a fundraiser with the Owego Police Department for No Shave November, benefiting a local officer battling cancer. Mustaches are in memory of Don Seaver. They were set up at Gallery Forty-One during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. Photo credit: Michelle McLaren.
Stray Haven set up near Susquehanna Printers for Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. Pictured, is an adoptable pet. Photo credit: Michelle McLaren.
Stray Haven set up with products to sell that will benefit the shelter. They set up near Susquehanna Printers for Holiday Showcase, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace that rings in the season. Photo credit: Michelle McLaren.
Pictured are Santa and his crew as they prepare to get on the fire truck during Holiday Showcase, an event hosted last weekend by the Historic Owego Marketplace. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Eric, from the Owego Fire Department, is pictured with his Elf on the Shelf. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
