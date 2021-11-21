Downtown Owego kicked off the season with Holiday Showcase; ‘Lights on the River’ set for December 3 with unique theme

They arrived in bows, they arrived in hats, some carried umbrellas, and others were costumed up in a festive fashion; all to arrive in downtown Owego for Holiday Showcase, presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace Merchants on Nov. 13.

Lindsay Williams, music educator in Owego, and Mariah Salter were two of the first to show up with their brass on the corner of Lake and Front Street to entertain, sometimes in the rain.

Soon one of the jugglers, Nate the Great, came bouncing into town with his antics and strange ability to spin and toss multiple objects in the air without missing a beat. He is known to warm up the crowd as well with his fire breathing techniques.

Inside the shops, guests to the event were taking advantage of the pre-holiday sales downtown. Most of the shops provided musical entertainment to include Scott Gottlieb, who performed at the visitors’ center, and student musicians from Owego who performed at various venues around downtown Owego.

The main attraction, however, was when Santa and Mrs. Claus and their helpers arrived on an Owego Fire Truck for the occasion, waiving at children and greeting guests; some of the spectators sat in the back of their vehicles as scattered showers also arrived for the event.

Next up is Lights on the River, another HOM sponsored event that will have a “Whoville” Theme this year, with The Grinch being a special guest; an appropriate way to end 2021, the Grinch himself might add.

Some of the residents from this fictitious town made famous by Dr. Suess might include Cindy Lou Who, Councilmen, JoJo, Sally O’Malley, and various other Whoville characters. Guests to the event are invited to have fun with the event and join in the celebration.

In addition to the transformation to the small village so many remember from the Dr. Suess Classic, there will be the lighting of the lights, by Mayor Mike Barrata and Chamber President and CEO Sabrina Henrique at the Courthouse Square, and a performance from the Owego Free Academy musicians and performing artists on the Courthouse Steps, followed by a community carol sing.

A visit by the Grinch is on the agenda, and guests are encouraged to dress up in a Whoville outfit or even just a fun holiday themed outfit.

As an additional note, “Lights on the River” returns this year and is up next. The Dec. 3 event kicks off at 6 p.m., with fireworks at a time TBD. More details will follow.

You can also visit www.owego.org to learn more on Holiday Showcase, Lights on the River, and other HOM sponsored events.