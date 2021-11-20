Candor Community Chorus resumes Christmas concert tradition  

The Candor Community Chorus is singing in the winter holiday season with a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 4. After a yearlong pandemic break, chorus members are looking forward to bringing holiday cheer to the community.

The concert, titled “Bright Star Shining,” begins at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, located on Academy Street. It will be dedicated to community chorus members lost in 2020.

As with past years, music selections include a mix of new and traditional favorites. There will be a carol sing during intermission as well as a raffle for gift baskets.

Dave Jackson directs the program, accompanied by Brenda Yeier at the piano. Admission is free, and the chorus gratefully accepts donations to support their music library and scholarship program.

In order to adhere to the Candor Central School District COVID protocols, people attending the concert will be required to wear masks inside the building. Social distancing is also encouraged.