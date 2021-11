On the left, Chris Audette, director of Waterman Conservation Center in Apalachin, N.Y., is presented a check by Rick Phelps, representing the Owego Free Academy Class of 1967. The check, for $600, will benefit a water mitigation project currently underway at the center.

This ‘”community giveback” is year five of a ten year commitment back to the Owego-Apalachin School District area by the class.