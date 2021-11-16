Tioga County Legislature recognizes employee veterans and active military personnel during November 9 meeting

During the Nov. 9 Legislative Meeting in Tioga County, New York, lawmakers recognized Tioga County employee Veterans and Active Military personnel with a Proclamation and declaration of Nov. 9, 2021 as “Salute to Tioga County Employee Veterans and Active Military Day.” Tioga County currently employs over 40 Veterans and Active Military personnel.

Recognized on Nov. 9 were Lawrence Alger, William Allen Jr., Warren S. Bennett, Cody Brunner, Kristine Budinger, James Cornell, Chad Edwards, Robert Ervay, Thomas Gallagher, Bryan Goodrich, Mark Griep, Bonnie Hand, Brian Henry, Earl Hollenbeck, Rita Hollenbeck, Gary Howard, Lukas Kiballa, Andrea Klett, Albert Knapp, Cuyler Kochin, Heather Krohmalney, Clifford Little, Jeremy Loveland, Camille Mattison-Corneby, Grace Middaugh, Michael Middaugh, Dean Morgan, Jessica Morris, Dennis Mullen, Steven Palinasky, Rhonda Pasto, Shawn Quick, Daniel Rouse, Jeffrey Shepardson, William Standinger III, John Ward, Steven Wasko, William White, Darion Wiant, Jo Ellen Yoest, and Angelo Zito.

Also during the Nov. 9 Legislative meeting Beth Bailey, a 23-year employee of Tioga County’s Career Center, was recognized for her service as she approaches retirement on Dec. 4.

Prior to the Nov. 9 meeting a budget briefing was held, with Tioga County remaining under the tax cap for another year. This year’s budget was tricky, however, as the increase appears higher – even though under the tax cap.

The total tentative budgeted appropriations for 2022, according to the county’s budget report, are $95,750,277. In 2021 the total budgeted appropriations were $82,886,597; this is an increase of $12,863,680 or approximately 16%.

The Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, noted that the increase in the county’s budget for next year includes items that will be funded by American Recovery Funds, or approximately $9.7 million, making the budget look like it has an increase above the allowable tax cap.

Sauerbrey noted that the Legislature is working on how the funds will be distributed.

The total tentative estimated revenues for 2022 are $58,449,325. In 2021 the total anticipated revenues were $52,877,882, this is an increase of $5,571,443, or 11%.

The total Tax Levy for 2022 is $25,358,754. Compared to the 2021 Tax Levy of $24,948,721, this is an increase $410,000, or 1.64%.

You can view the budget brief in its entirety at www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/treasurer/news-announcements/2022-tentative-budget-brief/.