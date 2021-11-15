Vestal Lodge and Vestal Police host successful ‘Drug Take Back’ event

Vestal Lodge 2508 recently partnered with the Vestal Police Department to host a Drug Take Back event at the lodge, located along Route 434 in Vestal.

Several Vestal police department officers, including K-9 ” Grizz” and his handler, Deputy Katirae Smith, were on hand throughout the day to meet the public, and to hand out drug awareness literature, coloring books, and stickers.

Elroy the Elk was there to meet and greet everyone, hand out coloring books and literature, and to remind everyone the importance of drug awareness.

Over 100 community members came out in support of this event and brought over 40 pounds of unwanted medications, which was safely collected and disposed of by the Vestal police department.