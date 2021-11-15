Veterans recognized and welcomed home

A Veterans Day ceremony was held on Nov. 11 at the Glenn A. Warner Memorial Hall, located within V.F.W. Post 1371 on Main Street in Owego.

Opening the ceremony was the bugle call “To the Colors,” performed by Steve Palinosky, and followed by the presentation of colors by the V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard. The Owego Free Academy chorus, in their first performance at a Veterans Day ceremony, performed the National Anthem.

Korean War Veteran and Veterans Day Chairman, Jim Raftis, Sr., opened the ceremony by asking servicemen and women who served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Desert Storm to stand for a round of applause, and then welcomed them home. Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Silver Star recipients were also asked to stand.

Deacon Michael Donovan, of Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick Parish, a 22-year military veteran and V.F.W. Honor Guard Chaplain, delivered the invocation and benediction.

Deacon Mike shared a story about the many hats he has worn during his career, and commented, “I have had the privilege of serving with so many great veterans, and the group we have here, the V.F.W. Honor Guard, is among the best.”

Deacon Mike also offered a remembrance and meaning behind the POW/MIA table. One element, the candle on the table, reminds of the light, and of hope that the missing may be returned back to a grateful nation.

The OFA Chorus, led by Choral Director Megan Burrell, also performed “My Country ‘tis of Thee,” “Amazing Grace,” and “America the Beautiful” during the ceremony.

The Tioga County Veterans Service Agency Director, Michael Middaugh, read the Roll Call of Tioga County Veterans that have passed since Memorial Day.

Middaugh announced current projects by his agency, such as “Operation Green Light,” an effort in Tioga County for residents and businesses to honor veterans by placing a green light outside or in a window.

Middaugh shared, “We are veterans serving veterans,” and explained another project, the ETS Sponsorship, which is a partnership to help veterans’ transition back to civilian life. The program begins in January, and will help veterans with understanding V.A. benefits, housing and employment, and with a goal of helping reduce veteran suicide.

Other highlights of the ceremony were a reading of the poem by Vietnam Veteran Lew Sauerbrey, “In Flanders Fields,” and another poem, “The Home of the Brave,” read by Kevin Rung. Dorolyn Perry, of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, discussed the significance of the World War I poppy, and that donations are being accepted via collection cans at various area businesses.

Raftis referenced the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington National Cemetery and announced that Kyle Austin Williams, an Owego Free Academy graduate, recently earned his Sentinel Badge.

Raftis asked Justin Donnelly and Danielle Ingram, both Modern Day War veterans, to share their experiences. A retired Iraq War USAF Major Flight Nurse, Ingram dispatched a wounded Army Sergeant Justin Donnelly, also a Purple Heart recipient, from Kirkuk to Germany for medical treatment.

Donnelly discussed a number of highlights of his career, including distributing soccer balls to children, and although he may have endured a traumatic experience, he said, “I’m very fortunate, and I made it back, but a lot didn’t. I came home to a loving family and community.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Honor Guard retired the colors, and Palinosky performed a rendition of “Taps.”