Holiday Cookie Sale set for December 4

The annual Holiday Cookie Sale to benefit the Tioga County Rural Ministry will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4. This year’s sale will take place at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All the Holiday favorites will be back for sale at $9.00 per pound. The cookies make great gifts for family and friends. For those who wish, pre-packaged one-pound containers to “grab and go” will be available and social distancing will also be in effect.