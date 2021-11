Dear Editor,

I would like to thank The Owego Pennysaver and Carolyn Palladino for the poignant story of our “one and only” Fran Dunbar. Congratulations, Fran, I am honored to know you.

Sincerely,

Emma Sedore

Owego, N.Y.

(Editor’s Note: You can read the referenced story at Lifelong Owego resident honors his parents and highlights Guthrie’s Safe Haven.)