More than a coat!

Just in time for the change in seasons, children in the community were the recipients of new coats and sneakers on Oct. 30 during a “Warm Welcome to the Library” event, hosted by Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 at the Apalachin Library.

Vestal Elks Lodge member Mariah Bubel explained that a total of 60 coats, 50 pairs of sneakers, and 100 books were made available to give out.

Bubel, who is a grant writer at the Lodge, commented that a $2,000 “Spotlight Grant” from the Elks National Foundation funded the items.

According to elks.org, Spotlight Grants “shine a light on pressing issues facing American communities.”

All of the items distributed at the event, Bubel said, were brand new. The Elks partnered with the national nonprofit, Operation Warm, who works with community organizations to provide not just clothing items, but also emotional warmth, confidence, and hope. Their message is, “More than just a coat.“

Bubel, a third generation family member at the Elks, noted that they hosted their first coat and shoe event in 2019, but were unable to hold it last year due to COVID.

“We hope it becomes an annual event,” Bubel remarked, and also added that about 20 Elks members were involved in making the event a success, including eight who volunteered on distribution day.

Volunteers shared that children accompanied by family members lined up early, and then within the first ten minutes as much as half of their supply had been distributed.

Youth were invited to check out the library, too, and where they participated in crafts and other activities. They were also encouraged to sign up for a library card.

A special guest at the event greeted children as they arrived. Elroy the Elk, an Elks mascot, was on hand to give away goodies and coloring books that focused on drug awareness.

To learn more about the Vestal Elks Lodge, find them on Facebook or visit their www.elks.org/.

To learn more about the Apalachin Library, find them on Facebook or visit their website, www.apalachinlibrary.org/.