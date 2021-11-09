O Tannenbaum showcase kicks off at the Tioga County Museum

It is that time of year! Tioga County Historical Society’s 19th Annual O Tannenbaum Christmas Holiday Showcase and Silent Auction began on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and will continue this year through Dec. 11.

The annual fundraiser is sponsored by the community businesses, citizens, and not-for-profits decorate for the season with their beautiful and unique brand of tree ornaments, wreaths, paintings, wood carvings, and baskets full of everything from wines to toys for guests to bid on through a silent auction.

Every thing that is bid on through the auction will benefit the museum.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the museum on Saturdays, and there will be music by Nino Samiani, Rick Pedro, the Dove Family, and Vanessa La Due.

Don’t miss this wonderful time of year. The O Tannenbaum showcase runs until Dec. 11, and the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.tiogahistory.org or call (607) 687-2460.