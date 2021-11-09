O Tannenbaum showcase kicks off at the Tioga County Museum

It is that time of year! Tioga County Historical Society’s 19th Annual O Tannenbaum Christmas Holiday Showcase and Silent Auction began on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and will continue this year through Dec. 11.
The annual fundraiser is sponsored by the community businesses, citizens, and not-for-profits decorate for the season with their beautiful and unique brand of tree ornaments, wreaths, paintings, wood carvings, and baskets full of everything from wines to toys for guests to bid on through a silent auction.
The upper window alcove is decorated for O Tannenbaum, taking place at Tioga County’s Museum through Dec. 11. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Every thing that is bid on through the auction will benefit the museum.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the museum on Saturdays, and there will be music by Nino Samiani, Rick Pedro, the Dove Family, and Vanessa La Due.
Emma Sedore, the County’s historian, and Mary Pompelli (Emma’s creation), return from Holiday Shopping. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Don’t miss this wonderful time of year. The O Tannenbaum showcase runs until Dec. 11, and the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more, visit www.tiogahistory.org or call (607) 687-2460.
Emma Sedore, Tioga County historian, relaxes by the fireplace while getting ready for O Tannenbaum. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Pat Hansen, former owner of The Hand of Man in Owego, was one of the volunteers helping to set things up at the museum this year for the O Tannenbaum Showcase and Auction. Here, Hansen helps decorate the museum’s gift shop. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Pat Hansen, Sister Chirya, and Emma Sedore enjoyed spending time decorating the Tioga County Historical Society’s Gift Shop and Museum for O Tannenbaum, as pictured here. This year’s fundraising event runs through Dec. 11. Photo Credit: Sister Chirya.
Trees are ready to be auctioned in the main room at the Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum. The O Tannenbaum Auction and Fundraiser is taking place through Dec. 11. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
