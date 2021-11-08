Rehabilitation Project completed in the Village of Owego

TEAM Tioga, the Village of Owego and local property owners, Alan and Kirsten Briggs and George and Diane Awad, are pleased to announce the recent completion of the Village of Owego Main Street Rehabilitation project. This $1.3 million project, which was developed under the Empire State Development Restore New York Round V and Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) programs, included the full interior and exterior rehabilitation of two vacant mixed-use buildings located at 167-169 and 171 Main St. in the heart of the Village’s downtown central business district.

Village of Owego Mayor, Michael Baratta, noted, “These buildings are located in a highly visible area of the Village, and are one of the first impressions that visitors and residents have of downtown Owego. The Village is incredibly pleased with this investment in the heart of our downtown, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Team Tioga and New York State in the revitalization of our historic downtown through the DRI program.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m., the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Team Tioga will host a Ribbon Cutting to commemorate local property owners Alan and Kirsten Briggs and George and Diane Awad for the completion of the Village of Owego Main Street Rehabilitation project.

The rehabilitation of the buildings included the build-out of two new commercial spaces on the first floor, and ten residential units on the second and third floors in addition to building façade improvements that maintain both the historical integrity and character of the Village’s commercial district.

Brittany Woodburn, deputy director of Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, noted, “Both the Restore NY and DRI programs have had a truly meaningful impact in Tioga County and the Village of Owego. The rehabilitation of these buildings has not only helped strengthen the Village’s vibrant main street community, but it has also spurred additional economic investment through the attraction of new businesses, visitors, and residents.”

Jon Ward, vice president and commercial services officer with Tioga State Bank, added, “As a local community banker I have the unique opportunity to participate in projects like these that not only improve a community, but the community that I live and work in. I am honored to see, firsthand, the difference Tioga State Bank can make in our neighborhoods.”

The Restore New York Communities Initiative and DRI programs provide municipalities with financial assistance to aid communities in their efforts to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. Thanks to a nearly $1,000,000 investment by the New York State Department of State and Empire State Development through these programs, the local property owners are happy to report that the transformation of this particular block of Main Street in Owego has been achieved.

Alan Briggs, property owner at 167-169 Main St., stated, “The costs associated with historic redevelopment often make the renovation of historic structures infeasible. The Restore New York and DRI funds in partnership with local lender, Tioga State Bank, were crucial in allowing us to complete the full scope of this project.”

George Awad, property owner at 171 Main St., also added, “We are greatly appreciative to New York State, Tioga County, the Village of Owego, and Tioga State Bank for all of their assistance with these projects. Without the efforts of all, we would not have been able to make transforming these historic buildings a reality.”