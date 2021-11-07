What’s Happening for the week of November 7, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

NOVEMBER

Tech Program, Tuesdays in November, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

Storytime at Coburn Free Library, Wednesdays in November, 10:15 a.m., Main Street, Owego.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Call (607) 687-4222, ext. 324 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at the Countryside Community Center, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Suggested contribution of $4 for those aged 60 and older, and $6 for those under 60. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Make & Take Leaf Lantern Kits, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4755 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

NOVEMBER 7

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 8

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Candor American Legion, Spencer Road, Candor.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 9

Tioga County Legislature’s Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The 2022 Tioga County Legislative (tentative) Budget Hearing, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 10

Tips for Smart and Safe Online Shopping, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club will be meeting at 7 p.m., downstairs at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. For more information, visit chehannarocks.com.

NOVEMBER 11

Takeout dinners at the Elks continue into November with Minnesota Tater Tot Hot Dish served with coleslaw and apple crisp for dessert. Dinners can be picked up from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $12 cash or check. This event will be pre-order only with all orders due by Nov. 8. Call (607) 687-1039 or message the Owego Elks 1039 on Facebook to place your order.

ACT Free Community Dinner, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 12

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

VFW Karaoke with Tommy D., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 12 and 13

Annual Christmas in the Country Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 453 Sabin Rd., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 13

Free Community Breakfast Honoring our Veterans, doors open 8 a.m., breakfast is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 8 Church St., Candor. Everyone is welcome.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Owego’s Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Owego; Santa will be there (time TBD) and there will be music, street entertainment, and festive holiday shopping and dining.

Annual Turkey Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nichols American Legion Post 1624, 119 Dean St., Nichols, hosted by the Legion’s Sons and Auxiliary. A $6 donation includes a hot turkey sandwich and beverage, and there will be raffles, games of chance, and a pie table.

Troop 42 of Candor Food Drive “Fill The Truck”, 9 to 11 a.m., at the gazebo on Main Street, Candor.

South Creek Lions Annual Harvest Dinner, doors open at 4:30 p.m., 31980 State Route 14, South Gillett, Pa. Cost is a $12 donation at the door. Grab and go takeout is available.

Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Packing Party, 10 a.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Call (607) 972-7625 for more information.

Annual Silent Auction, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Due to COVID protocols, winners will be notified and the drawing also is online. Visit their Facebook page for photos of items, or contact Joanne Stoddard at (607) 795-6581 for more information.

NOVEMBER 14

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Newark Valley United Church of Christ Community Art Show, noon, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Students and adults interested in submitting artwork can email Cathy Young at cateworth@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 16

Coburn Free Library Card Making Community Service Project, 6 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

CANCELED: The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society is canceling their meeting at the Athens Wesleyan Church.

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Berkshire Free Library, third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting at the Library and via zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran by email to BFL@htva.net for more information.

NOVEMBER 17

Clean up and Declutter your Computer, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County 2021 Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 19

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Crack Chicken with Rice, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Sit and Stitch Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For more information, call (607) 589-4755 ext. 3.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

VFW Oldies with Rich Wilson, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 21

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Dinner is takeout and drive-thru only. Donations accepted.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Van Etten Library Book Club, “If I Stay”, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For more information, call (607) 589-4755 ext. 3.

NOVEMBER 25

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 28

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 30

Using the Safari Web Browser Wednesday, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

DECEMBER 2

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Free Community Dinner, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 17

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 23

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.