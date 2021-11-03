Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 22, 2021, property located at 40 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from David and Aria Moy to Eric and Lorraine Johnson for $160,000.

On Oct. 22, 2021, property located at 670 Halsey Valley Rd., Town of Spencer, from Steven and Elizabeth King to Casey Perkins and Teirra Walburn for $45,000.

On Oct. 22, 2021, property located at 292 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Mildred Johnston to Mark and Taralynee Roof for $200,000.

On Oct. 25, 2021, property located at 206 Old State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Edward and Roberta Smith to Rebecca Dennis for $89,900.

On Oct. 25, 2021, property located at 63 Slate Rd., Town of Candor, from Lloyd and Brenda Quick to Keith Quick for $75,000.

On Oct. 25, 2021, property located at 614 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Paulette Williams to Adam Moncure for $219,900.

On Oct. 25, 2021, property located at 19 Brewer Rd., Town of Candor, from Florence Huth by Atty. in Fact, Walter Huth As Atty. in Fact to Robert and Laura Horstmann for $160,000.

On Oct. 25, 2021, property located at 305 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Tracie Shambo to Lipi Rahman for $179,000.

On Oct. 25, 2021, property located at 91 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from James Belokur to Joseph and Jacqueline Zahradnik for $68,000.

On Oct. 25, 2021, property located at Harding Road, Town of Barton, from Gail Hotchkiss Ind. and As Trustee to Kevin and Ann Everly for $82,000.