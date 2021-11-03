The Old Coot gets a Comeuppance

This column was published in August of 2008. It’s being republished to honor the memory of Bill Schweizer, who died this year at age 99. My Hero!
I was in Dunkin Donuts the other morning. It was about 6 a.m. and nobody was around. Sunday morning was just coming up, a lazy, peaceful time. I was nestled in a chair by the window; the muddy Susquehanna was off to my right; the intersection of Front and Park was straight ahead.
I counted the signs at the corner. There were 15 separate pieces of tin giving directions to three car routes, two bike routes, and two local streets in view from where I sat. A lot of information to decipher while driving down Park Street, talking on a cell phone, balancing a cup of coffee between one’s knees and looking for route 17C.
This is the same spot where the inspiration to write about spandex came to me a few months back. The need to ban it! It started when a spandex clad cyclist pulled up to the intersection and stopped for a red light. He was perched on a high-tech racing bike; an aerodynamic helmet that made him look like a space alien was on his head; a pair of exotic cycling shoes were bolted to his pedals.
The light didn’t change! He, and his bike, weren’t heavy enough to trip the sensor in the road that would turn the traffic signal from red to green, in spite of his being at least 50 pounds overweight. He waited and waited. Finally, he got off his bike and walked it over to the pedestrian crossing button and pushed it. It gave me the chance to examine his spandex profile in depth, the proverbial two pounds of bologna in a one-pound sack. It fueled my desire to ban the stuff, at least for “athletes” of his stature.
As often happens when I shoot my mouth off in print, I irk a few people. Okay, a lot of people. This time it moved a reader to challenge my spandex stance with a poem. A friendly neighbor who lives a few doors up the street from me penned it. He thought he could do it anonymously but as is always the case when I say I won’t mention the subject’s name, I do.
Here is the spandex rebuttal poem, written by Bill Schweizer.
I wonder what bothers the Old Coot
On spandex he should have stayed mute
Was this a confession
To hide an obsession
Or just a try to be cute
Referring again to Old Coot
Whose column one must refute
Why can’t he find
A spandex behind
Is really a nice attribute
The subject of spandex is not mute
In spite of complaints by the Old Coot
He should not pretend
All’s well in the end
If spandex was given the boot
As the biker went by really cruising
His spandex controlling the bruising
He yelled at the Old Coot
Your column’s a hoot
But I don’t find it very amusing
This message I give to Old Coot
At least try a spandex suit
You’ll ride with abandon
On your 10 speed tandem
With out a suffering glute
I’ve finally run out of “oots”
To disparage the column by Coots
I’ll give it a rest
And wish him the best
In spite of our spandex disputes
