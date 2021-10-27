The Old Coot can’t find anything

I can’t find anything in my car. Where are my reading glasses? Don’t I have a tape measure here someplace? What happened to that cell phone charger? That’s what happens when I go looking for something.

I finally did an inventory, starting with the glove compartment. Mine is good sized, and that’s a problem; it is so chuck full that when I open it, half the contents spill out – car manual, stereo manual (twice as big as the car manual), maps, a CD pouch, hand sanitizer, a small ice scraper, registration and insurance cards, and, believe it or not, gloves. I had no idea they were there until I did the inventory.

But the glove box isn’t the problem. It’s that plus all the other compartments where I shove things. There is a small compartment with a door above the glove box. It contains a pen, paper, glasses, and earphones. Below the radio is an open cubbyhole. Not a problem since I can see the box of Tic Tacs, store cards, and a paper clip and a key chain with a miniature flashlight on it.

There is a small storage compartment with a door to the left of the steering wheel. That’s where I found the tape measure. I also discovered two jackknives, a package of Rolaids, and some toothpicks; also a small change purse full of loose change. It comes in handy at a drive-in window.

I’m not done! I haven’t mentioned the compartment in the center console. That’s where I found the cell phone charger. I also found binoculars and an emergency writing kit, in case I get an idea for an article. It contains glasses, a pen, and paper. Next to the console, stuck between it and the seat, is a folded up reusable grocery bag. It’s usually still there when I get to the check out counter in the store.

Each front door has a foot long trough that’s two-inches wide, sunglasses on the driver’s side of the car and an umbrella on the other. I won’t get into the junk stuffed above the sun visor that falls out whenever I try to use it. One last thing is the back area of the car. It contains two walking sticks, jumper cables, tie downs, a blanket, a bag chair, earmuffs, and a sweatshirt. Oh yeah, there is a kayak carrier on the roof; I only used it twice in one year.

You’d think I was a survivalist, prepared for an environmental disaster. I decided I had to de-clutter. I took everything out and put it on a table in the garage, to sort through things and get back to basics, probably a futile gesture.

Little by little, I’ll fill it up again. Oh, by the way, as I reloaded I discovered a small backpack under the driver’s seat. I forgot it was there. I didn’t dare look to see what was in it. I’ll deal with that during next year’s inventory.

Comments? Complaints? Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.