Fran Murphy Book Signing at Riverow Bookshop on October 23 

Fran Murphy, former Owego Free Academy Superintendent of Schools, will be at Riverow Bookshop on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to sign copies of his new historical novel, Teacher Spy Assassin.

Murphy, who resided in the Owego area during the 1980s, spearheaded computer technology growth for Owego school students and was very active in the community at large.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or find them on Facebook.