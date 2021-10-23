Chamber to welcome ‘Foundation’ with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Foundation, a new business and Chamber member located at 167 Main St. in Owego.

Foundation is a home, life, and style boutique. They will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23, their opening day.

The boutiques’ restoration project is part of the revitalization plan for downtown Owego, so the public is invited to attend and see the new building.

To learn more, call the Chamber at (607) 687-2020, or Adriel Guy or Amber Lopez at (607) 689-3039.