Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello, Jeffrey here. I’ve been living down at the Hampton Inn with two siblings and my Mom, who is pregnant. We have been here for two months now. Some nice ladies who work here have been feeding us.

Now that the weather is going to change soon they put out a request for some shelters for us. Three kind souls came forward with temporary shelters, which we appreciate when the nights get colder; however, what we would really like is a nice home with a family that would commit to love us, and we would certainly be loving and affectionate to them.

I am a very sweet boy and would make a very nice pet. Gail came to meet us and was playing with us because we love to play, and so I decided to go home with her. She says she thinks she can find me a nice home with a nice family because I am so sweet and loving.

I hope so, because I would really love that. Did I mention I am a really good boy? I have been fixed and have had my shots, so I am ready to go. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you are interested in Jeffrey. You won’t be sorry.

If you would like to help Gail by donating to assist with all of the expenses she incurs when rescuing us, please send your checks addressed to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. She still has to rescue my brother and sister and get them fixed and their shots. Then our Mom is off having more babies right now, which means more costs.

You see how expensive it is to rescue kitties. Thanks for helping Gail to save us!