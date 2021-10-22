Chamber to host ribbon cutting ceremony at CCE-Tioga’s new farm

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and annual meeting on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor, a new farm location for Cornell Cooperative Extension. Farm tours and refreshments will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cornell Cooperative Extension-Tioga recently purchased a 107-acre farm at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor. The property consists of 75-acres of open pasture, and 32 wooded acres.

Along with the Farmhouse, the property also has an indoor riding arena that was built in 2016. Three ponds are on the property as well.

The farm will be a regional community asset to the entire Southern Tier. CCE-Tioga plans to expand Land Stewardship programming, including 4-H youth, to meet new challenges in dairy and crop business viability, as well as Public Health programming to meet new challenges in food access and nutrition education.

You can read a full story published in The Owego Pennysaver online at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2021/10/14/moving-on-up-to-a-new-farm/.

To learn more about the Oct. 22 event, contact the Tioga Chamber of Commerce by calling (607) 687-2020 or T Hanson, executive director of CCE-Tioga, at (214) 642-7100.