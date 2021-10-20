MED Shed continues to help those in need

The Medical Equipment Distribution Shed, or MED Shed, located behind the Nichols Presbyterian Church, was celebrated on Oct. 9 with a service and ceremony, and then a tour of the church and the shed.

With a welcome by George Budine, commissioned lay pastor, guests attending the event were able to hear the story, first hand, of the shed’s history and the impact it has made on the community.

“In the early months we gave out one to two pieces of equipment a week,” stated Budine, adding, “Now, two years later, on a slow week we will give out ten [pieces of equipment], on a busy week we will give out 20.”

During 2020, as an example, 358 pieces of equipment were handed out; in 2021 that number is already over 370, thus proving the need within the community.

The MED Shed was the brainchild of the Community Care Network of Nichols (CCNN). Equipment, at that time, was stored within the Presbyterian Church until a shed could be constructed. After reaching out to the Mildred Truman Faulkner Foundation, a shed was built at the former CCNN site in Nichols, and the equipment from the church was moved there.

According to Dot Richter, former director of CCNN, when they merged with Tioga Opportunities, Inc. in late 2019, the MED Shed program was moved back to the church, along with the shed.

“By the end of this year we will have distributed 1,000,” added Budine of the wheelchairs, walkers, and other pieces of medical equipment that are stored in the MED Shed.

And the distribution of these items was evident through testimonials given at the Oct. 9 celebration.

According to Andrea Seeley, who was speaking on behalf of case managers through Guthrie, the use of the shed has been spoken highly of by many of their volunteers.

Jessica Bruce, healthcare worker and occupational therapist affiliated with United Health Services, stated that one of the goals is to keep people home.

“Many are able to stay home, thanks to the equipment from the MED Shed,” Bruce stated, adding, “People want to return safely to their homes, and now they can.”

“Our gifts are gifts of hope,” said Reverend Mary Jean Simonin, referencing a poem she recited by Ann Weems.

Budine agreed, stating that they never run out of anything.

“It seems that the more we give away, the more we receive,” he stated, while also thanking the Mildred Truman Faulkner Foundation, CCNN, and Tioga United Way, who purchased wheelchairs; and to the individuals that donated.

“We give people things they don’t want,” Budine exclaimed, adding, “You won’t find a wheelchair or a walker in an investment portfolio; but when they need it, we have it for them.”

Barb Quick, board member and manager of the shed, along with Jim Pierson and Charlene Katchuck, offered a glance inside the shed.

“We had to remove a couple of trees and build it up,” said Quick of the acquisition of the MED Shed. The older shed, she noted, is used for overflow.

“Everything was donated,” said Quick.

The MED Shed is located at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, located at 140 S. Main St. in Nichols, N.Y. To learn more, email to nichpresb@verizon.net.