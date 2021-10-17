Tioga County COVID-19 update for October 6, 2021 – October 12, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12 as follows.

According to the department there were 151 new cases during this time frame, up 20 from the last reporting, with 83 unvaccinated and 34 vaccinated; there were 30 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID and there were four individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were three hospitalizations. There are 223 current active cases.

The health department noted that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent or guardian during the case investigation. Several factors may affect one’s protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they received, how long it has been since they were vaccinated, and what precautions they are taking to protect themselves from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and death, according to health officials.

With the continuous growth of positive cases being seen in Tioga County schools, the health department is reminding the community to keep children home from school if they are sick.

“If you work in a school and you are experiencing any symptoms, you should also stay home to avoid exposing students and other staff members,” the department wrote in a statement, adding, “New COVID-19 infections have been directly related to an exposure to someone at school who was experiencing symptoms.

Protect yourself and your family by wearing a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, disinfect frequently touched objects, and get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

They also encourage area residents to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.

To find a COVID-19 testing location, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/. Vaccine locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

You can find more information from the Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.