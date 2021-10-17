Reminder: Village Appreciation Night set for Friday

On Oct. 22, the Owego Police Department and its Benevolent Police Association will host a community-wide celebration at Marvin Park in Owego to thank the local fire departments; emergency services personnel, and area residents for always banding together during difficult times.

The free event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. near the infield and will feature a bonfire, live music, and much more.

Candor resident Josh Schecter will offer an acoustic performance at 5:30 p.m. on the Agricultural Stage, with Wreckless Marci taking the stage at approximately 6 p.m. and then entertaining guests until 8:30 p.m.

The event will also feature a bonfire, free food, and games for children, hay wagon rides, and much more.

Guests should bring a lawn chair, if desired, as the event will be held infield.

The organizers are still reaching out for donations and support for this free event. Contact Owego Police Investigator Rudy Parker by calling (607) 687-2234 to learn how you can lend a hand.