Legislature honors military with ‘Operation Green Light’; Moment of silence rendered for Senior Investigator ‘Cliff’ Alexander

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, “Operation Green Light” was highlighted, as well as county employees recognized for their length of service; a moment of silence was also rendered for Senior Investigator Cliff Alexander, who passed away on Sept. 25, 2021 from complications due to COVID.

For Operation Green Light, Michael Middaugh, director of Veterans Services in Tioga County and recently appointed as a national representative for the Division of Veterans Services, accepted a proclamation from Legislator Cliff Balliet, representative for District 1.

Within the proclamation, it stated, “Approximately 200,000 service members transition from military to civilian communities annually, and there is an anticipated 20% increase in that number due to the drawdown of the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars.”

Current studies, the proclamation outlined, indicate that 44.72% of service members experience high levels of stress during the transition period from military to civilian, [and] sadly for these transitioning members they are at the highest risk for suicide during their first year after military service.

The proclamation’s primary goal is to salute and honor our men and women in uniform that are making that transition.

The community is being asked to help honor those in uniform and our veterans by displaying a green light in a window of their residence and business. Lights can be found on Amazon or you can check your local hardware stores, and the county is seeking to acquire some bulbs as well.

The proclamation read, “Green is the color of hope, renewal and wellbeing, and that by this simple act of changing one light to green, we can spark meaningful conversation regarding the recognition of veterans and help ‘green light’ them forward as valued members of our community.”

Recognized during Tuesday’s meeting for their years of service to the county were George Awad, public defender, with 35 years of service; Shellianna Decker, public safety dispatcher, for 25 years of service; and Senior Investigator Clifford Alexander, posthumously, with 25 years of service.

Oct. 18-22 is also set-aside for Employee Recognition, and pins representing years of service will be delivered to county employees throughout the week.

Regarding the county’s budget, a public hearing is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9:30 a.m. at the Legislative Auditorium, located at 56 Main St. in Owego. Live streaming will be available as well from the county’s website, www.tiogacountyny.com. At this time a proposed budget has not been posted online, but will be available prior to the hearing.

Also during the meeting a motion was made for the county to purchase property located at 113 Liberty St. in Owego as a proposed site for future development.

A motion was also made to approve the foreclosure of several properties, with all approving the motion, and one no vote by Legislator Dennis Mullen.

Legislator William Standinger also commented on the foreclosures, stating, “It’s sad that we have to do this, but we need to keep these homes on the tax rolls. It’s unfortunate.”

To view more legislative news, visit www.tiogacountyny.com or attend one of the meetings listed in our What’s Happening column, published weekly.