Guthrie now offering Pfizer Booster

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available at Guthrie Primary Care locations for those who are eligible.

To be eligible for the third dose, you must have received your 2nd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago and must be 65 or older, be 18 or older with an underlying medical condition or high-risk occupation, or if you live in a long-term care facility.

For more information on CDC guidance regarding eligibility, visit www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html.

Appointments are required, and availability will be dependent on vaccine supply. Patients must arrive with their COVID-19 vaccine card to receive the Pfizer booster.

To schedule an appointment, visit eGuthrie.com or call Central Scheduling at 1-866-488-4743.