AMBA Wellness Program planned for October 16 in Owego

The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is sponsoring their Fall Annual AMBA Wellness Program on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at 90 North Ave. in Owego.

The AMBA Wellness program includes a panel of blood tests for Coronary disease, liver and kidney diseases, Anemia and Diabetes. The cost for the program is $48.00, which includes the NYS Women Inc. sponsorship fee of $7.

Checks for the wellness program are to be made out to AMBA Wellness Program, and the $7 sponsor fee to NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter or cash.

The following optional tests are available for an additional fee and require a script from your physician; Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), TSH, Vitamin D, Hemoglobin, A1C, insure colon rectal kit.

Participants should contact their physician for permission to have test results sent to their office.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888 by Friday, Oct. 15.