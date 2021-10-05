Going for the Gold in Owego

Last week we highlighted several photos shared by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office about law enforcement officials supporting the Special Olympics, and by helping the athletes “Go for the Gold” during a unified fundraising effort that took place earlier in the month.

While out that day, covering news, we ran across the group pictured at the Dunkin’ Donuts location in Owego and decided to capture the moment.

According to Investigator Josh Delmage of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, their office, along with members of the Owego Police Department and the New York State Police helped to raise approximately $3,500 during this “Go for the Gold” event.

Throughout the day, local law enforcement greeted the community at the Dunkin Donuts in both Owego and Apalachin.

Delmage stated, “A total of 44 locations that participated throughout New York State during the event that helped raise over $48,500 for our Special Olympics New York athletes. We couldn’t have done it without the generous support of our loving communities.”

The officers were able to raise the money in just under four hours.

“It is events like this that really boost our morale and put a smile on everyone’s face that is involved,” Delmage said, adding, “We understand what an important event this is for all of our amazing Special Olympic athletes and we are looking forward to future opportunities to help.”

Tioga County Investigator Timothy Schmidt felt that the fundraiser was successful on so many levels.

He stated, “People who were able to donate did so generously, and those who couldn’t still interacted and chatted with us about the cause. It was a great opportunity for the police and community to come together and help support the Special Olympics.”

Participating at the Dunkin’ Donut location in Owego were Investigator Joshua Delmage, Sergeant John Delmage, Investigator Timothy Schmidt, Investigator Michael Gunning, Owego Police Officer Mark Starzak, and Owego Police Investigator Rudy Parker. Participating at Dunkin’ Donuts in Apalachin were Deputy Shawn Kemmery, Compliance Officer Vera Clark, Dispatcher Lauren Eaton, Dispatcher Marietta Ayers, and New York State Police Officer Steven Ayers.