Tioga County COVID-19 update for September 22, 2021 – September 28, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Sept. 22, 2021 – Sept. 28, 2021 as follows.

According to the department there were 121 new cases during this time frame, with 60 unvaccinated and 33 vaccinated; there were 24 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 4 individuals with an unknown vaccination status, and six hospitalizations. There was one reported death from COVID-19 during this time frame. There are 167 current active cases.

The health department noted that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent or guardian during the case investigation. Several factors may affect one’s protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they received, how long it has been since they were vaccinated, and what precautions they are taking to protect themselves from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, according to health officials.

COVID-19 cases in Tioga County School Districts are on the rise, according to the health department, and many of these cases are from direct exposures to others in the school setting who attended while symptomatic or in the 48 hours before they developed symptoms and/or were tested for COVID-19. As a result, the virus may unknowingly be spread to others. This includes those involved in extracurricular activities such as sports teams, which at times leads to an entire team needing to be quarantined for 10 days.

Keeping students in school is a top priority, and following COVID-19 protocols can help limit the number of students exposed when there is a positive case. The health department is urging residents to wear a mask when indoors and when around others, social distance at least 6-feet from others when masks are removed (e.g., lunch), and stay home when experiencing symptoms.

Tioga County Public Health is holding two COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics with the first held on Oct. 1, and the second planned for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Candor’s Elementary Multipurpose Room. Pfizer walk-ins are welcome, and Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to guarantee a spot.

Registration information can be found at www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth, or at ph.tiogacountyny.gov.

Visit www.vaccines.gov/ to find a vaccine site near you. To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/.