CCE-Tioga to hold tour weekend of their new community farm October 2-3

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County welcomes everyone to visit the new community farm in Candor during the Four County Farm Tour weekend, planned for Oct. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This summer CCE Tioga purchased a 107-acre farm on Cass Hill Road in Candor, and are excited to share their vision of the farm with the community.

During the weekend there will be tours of the farm, a riding arena and barns, activities, a small farmers’ market, crafts, and more. Learn about the 4H program and sign your child up for a life-changing experience in 4H.

The new community farm is located at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor. After you visit the new farm, you can continue on the Four County Farm Trail and visit Side Hill Acres goat dairy farm in Candor, and then wrap up your farm tour with a visit to Iron Kettle Farm.

For more information about the Four County Farm Trail, visit the CCE Tioga website at tioga.cce.cornell.edu for more information.