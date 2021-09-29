Readers’ Column for the week of September 26, 2021

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I’m sending kudos to Newark Valley’s Catholic Church for their free community dinner this week. It was such a wonderful surprise to find spaghetti with huge pieces of chicken Parmesan. It was delicious and I certainly appreciate what they do for the community.

The mayor and village trustees should be ashamed of themselves for not looking out for their constituents in Owego. The buildings on Temple Street are despicable, and our neighbors have been living in this squalor for decades with irresponsible and absent landlords. We finally have willing parties that can invest money to tear down these eyesores and put up face and properly managed apartments, but the village will not support the project. Shame on them! Our village deserves better.

Boy, are we ever behind the times and I pray to God you print this. They’re talking about selling weed in Waverly. The board of trustees noted that the village has until Dec. 31 to make a decision on the matter. The God darn stuff has been sold in Waverly for over a year now and they know it.

I just have a question for profound minds. I keep hearing that the customer pays our paycheck, and without the customer people would not have jobs. Who pays telemarketer paychecks? They certainly don’t seem to have any customers. Even people who answer the calls don’t buy anything from them. How do they stay in business and why can’t the other places stay in business the same way? I would love to hear an answer to that if anyone has one. Why don’t they just outlaw telemarketers and be done with it!

I live in Berkshire, just off 38 on Ballou Road. Someone set off an explosive this afternoon that literally shook the dishes in the cupboard, and shook the foundation of the house. This cannot be a good thing. I think law enforcement needs to be looking into that.

This is for the person that wants to know about robotic surgery in the Triple Cities. My husband had his hip replaced with robotic surgery about four or five years ago and it was at Lourdes Hospital.

I think that the schools should request some kind of a teaching certificate from people who are doing home schooling for their children. I think we are doing a disservice to our children by not having some of them in school. I think it’s wrong. Kids need to be in school.

It’s horrendous the way the towns are letting the secondary roads go. Taking a ride around I see they have not mowed along the roads, and trees are overhanging on the roads and wires. We’re going to be without power for a long time when one of these storms really hits our area.

I’d like to know if any readers out there would know of any defensive driver courses in the Berkshire, Richford, or Owego area. Please leave your comment in this column; I would appreciate it. If there is one for the AARP folks, I would appreciate that too.

Are there any doll makers that can redo the arms and hands on a baby doll? Please call (607) 687-5620.

You wonder why there’s so much crime around. People are just so frustrated. You try calling just about any company and you cannot get a real person. All you get are these recordings; leave your name and number. Well, they never get back to you. No wonder people are so upset.

I want to thank the supervisor at the USPS in Owego for solving a problem we had with another post office in another state. This problem had gone on for over a month. Well done, John!

Did anyone else see that big propeller plane fly over Owego on Tuesday, Sept. 21? What was it? I think the government is doing something and we should know what it was.

I would like to thank the individual who commented two weeks ago about renaming the Owego Post Office after Cynthia Halstead. She was a prominent, strong, and caring individual in our town of Owego. She traveled the world, but loved this small town and everyone in it. I do agree she would be honored to have her name on the Post Office.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, tiny Richford had a wonderful Potato Festival. Folks there (service organizations, churches, etc.) pulled together to provide multiple venues all over town with local crafts, reasonably priced food, museum tours, a book sale, the raptor from Cornell, etc. Let’s hope Owego can work on having the Strawberry Festival in 2022. There appears to be plenty of local vendors that would be pleased to be included. How about including some of our new Amish neighbors? A strawberry pancake breakfast, anyone? We can make it better than ever.

I am amazed that so many people prefer getting an expensive or unproven treatment for a disease they have caught over a vaccine that would eliminate getting or greatly reduce the effects of the disease in the first place. Some tout natural immunity, which you can only get from actually having the disease first. Is there no hope of logic intervening?

In regards to the increase in the upcoming Candor property tax bill due to the Candor Town Board entering a contract with the Candor Emergency Squad for continued service to residents. The Candor EMS would be closing their doors without this, with calls for services going to out-of-area providers. Response times can only be estimated based on who is available to take the call and where they are coming from. Candor EMS is currently operating by using a nearly diminished reserve account and funding from donations and fundraising. The Town Board was approached by EMS with these facts, and details with support documentation of financial need for continued existence. The request to the town board, with the support from the Fire Commissioners, was this, “The Candor Fire Department has a tax revenue line on the Tioga County and Town tax bill, but EMS does not. When does an emergency call to save a building, house, or business become more important than a life? When that fire involves a life, or there is a vehicle accident, who is contacted for EMS in a timely fashion? The increased percentage on the town tax bill is equal to the line item imposed for Candor Fire District. It was never about who can afford it on the board, but a weighted decision to do right by the Candor community.

I am a former safety inspector / investigator. On a recent trip up Route 38 to Dryden I was noticing that several cell towers did not have flashing warning lights. I was under the impression all towers had to have these lights. Can anyone clear up this confusion that I have? I’ve been chewing several Twizzlers and haven’t been able to arrive at a suitable conclusion.

National Political Viewpoints

You know, if you don’t like living in the United States of America why don’t you leave, because I’m pretty sure Afghanistan will welcome you with open arms. Think about it.

To the person who wrote in about the abortion law – women have had their choice in their decision. The unborn child ultimately pays the price. There are too many people that would love to have a baby, so adoption is an option; but both male and female are responsible for their choices.

Newsflash. The FDA panel just told Biden to stuff his recommendation for the Pfizer booster shot because the scientific evidence is not yet available. So much for Biden’s advice.

Congratulations to our Pennsylvania neighbors for erecting billboards posting Joe Biden’s new slogan, “building the Taliban back better.” Hopefully this will spread to New York State and across the U.S.A.

When did the FBI become so corrupt and a weapon of the Democratic Party? How sad what has happened to this country, where you can’t even trust the FBI.

The enemies of our country think of Joe Biden as a big joke. They don’t have any respect for him and they sit there laughing at him. What about AOC wearing that dress saying tax the rich? What a buffoon! Ha, ha, ha. They all need to go!

What happened to Aug. 13? I thought that was when Donald Trump was to become our president again. Then there was Sept. 24, the big rally in Washington D.C. that was fizzled out. Trump is fading away just like those banners all over the place. He’s an idiot.

People are tired of the election being investigated. You count, recount, and count again. Ten months have passed and you’re still counting. Stop; just stop. Trump lost, get over it and stop your crying.

A vaccine for the delta variant is available. Unlike under Donald Trump, who sped up the development of a COVID vaccine from roughly five years to one year, the Biden administration has obscured the availability of the delta variant vaccine. So, how do you democrats like the Biden socialist government managed and controlled vaccine plan?

When is Biden going to stop turning his back on the American people? When is he going to stop running from the crises that he has created? I don’t think the man has a clue.

There is now a COVID variant that is resistant to all three major vaccines. I wonder if the open Mexican border has caused this to spring upon us. Let’s call it variant B for Biden, as anything he touches is a disaster. Let’s see how this buffoon manages to get a new vaccine on board quickly.

My question is why does the president have a press secretary? Jen doesn’t seem to know any of the questions she has been asked, plus she needs to get a barrette for her hair. She doesn’t have to keep playing with it when she can’t answer a question.

I just want to say, God bless Joe Biden! He’s ten times the president that Donald Trump ever was. God bless America!

Biden needs to get off his bike riding and get down to Texas to see the problems he has created with all these people coming in here. There’s no food, there’s no nothing. What is this man thinking? Well, I guess his thinking is vacationing and peddling his bike.

I just watched Joe address the United Nations. Wow! What an embarrassment and laughing stock around the world.

For argument’s sake, assume Trump won the presidential election. For the good of the country he would have conceded to unite the country and stop this division. He does not have the country’s best interest at heart, it’s continuously always about him. Also, he did NOT win the election. Ten months out and we’re still counting? Give me a break!

Someone asked what President Biden has done since his time in office. He hasn’t told 33,853 lies.

Growing up in America we had to be vaccinated for a variety of diseases. Now under the Biden Administration we have thousands of immigrants living under a bridge that never had that protocol. Now we are dealing with a variety of COVID, in which only American Citizens are required to be vaccinated. All immigrants are exempt. This makes no sense. (What are these people using for bathrooms?) The wall was stopped, Texas and other states are overwhelmed, and we have no idea what is coming into our homeland. But the Capitol building has a wall around it to keep all of the American taxpayers out! We need God to Bless Our America.

In response to the comment in the Sept. 19, 2021 edition that read, “The Blackhawks that were left in Afghanistan were rendered inoperable by departing U.S. forces.” Right. I have a nice bridge in Brooklyn for sale, cheap. And pigs can fly. This should have been signed – Gull A. Bull.