What’s Happening for the week of September 26, 2021

(What’s Happening)

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Take and Make String Pumpkin Kits are available for the month of October at the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St. in Van Etten. Call the library at (607) 589-4435, ext. 3, to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

SEPTEMBER

Free Paint a Pen and Pencil Jar Take and Make Kits for the month of September. Call the Van Etten Library (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a pick up time for your kit.

SEPTEMBER 8 to DECEMBER 15

Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. Lessons will include East Coast Swing for four weeks, American Rumba for four weeks, Foxtrot for three weeks, and Cha-Cha to close out the year.

SEPTEMBER 28

Simple Things You Can Do to be More Secure Online, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

SEPTEMBER 30

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Fact or False? How Can We Know if What We Read Online is True, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for details.

OCTOBER 1

First Friday Community Praise and Worship Service, 6 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62-64 North Ave., Owego. For more information, call (607) 972-7625.

OCTOBER 1, 2 and 3

Monty Python’s Spamalot, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, 42 Delphine St., Owego. General admission is $30; students with ID and seniors 60 and older are $26. Call (607) 687-2130 for tickets.

OCTOBER 2

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine. The event will include a super raffle, food; bake sale and basket raffle, and live entertainment. Drawing for super raffle at 7 p.m.

Tioga County Cornhole for Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga, registration is at noon and the event begins at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park in Nichols. The cost is $40 per team. To pre-register, call Rob (607) 953-9128. To donate, call Cabriella (607) 239-2515.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 3

Life Chain, a prayerful witness for the unborn through prayer at 2 p.m., sponsored by Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life at eight sites: Owego, N.Y. around the Courthouse Square; Nichols, N.Y. at W. River Rd. and Route 17; Athens Township Pa. at Elmira Street and near the UPS Store. All are invited to attend and pray for 90 or 60 minutes, rain or shine; approved signs provided. For more information, call Rob at (570) 395-3417.

OCTOBER 5

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 6

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Must bring a craft to work on, masks must be worn at all times when participating. Registration is required.

OCTOBER 7

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly Tioga County Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 8

Baked Ham Take-out Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego. Includes sweet potatoes, green beans, and a Tandy cake dessert bar. Meals are $12 cash or check and must be pre-ordered by Monday, Oct. 4 by calling (607) 687-1039 or via messenger to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

OCTOBER 8, 9 and 10

Monty Python’s Spamalot, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, 42 Delphine St., Owego. General admission is $30; students with ID and seniors 60 and older are $26. Call (607) 687-2130 for tickets.

OCTOBER 9

Apalachin Highway Fall Cleanup, 9 a.m., meets at BEAM Electronics, Route 434, Apalachin. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather. For more information, contact Lion Paul Huonker at 625-2727.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 9 and 10

30th Catatonk Valley Carving Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free admission. Masks required for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 as required by CDC.

OCTOBER 11

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. You must sign up in October if you want a Holiday Food Box in November and December.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Tenth Regular Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 15 and 16

Broome County Public Library Book Sale, 185 Court St., Binghamton, Friday from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon for $5. Fill your own bag with books and media. For more information, email to FriendsBCLibrary@gmail.com.

OCTOBER 16

Owego Rotary Club Centennial Celebration Gala – 20’s Then and Now, 5 to 9 p.m., Terra Cotta Conference Center, Route 17C, Owego. More information to follow.

Take-Out Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

OCTOBER 20

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Must bring a craft to work on, masks must be worn at all times when participating. Registration is required.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 22

Halloween Parade, 4 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration is required. Masks must be worn at all times.

OCTOBER 23

Canceled: The Little Meadows United Methodist Church Craft Fair, that was planned at the Little Meadows Fire Company Hall in Little Meadows, Pa., has been canceled.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 19

Take-Out Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 17

Take-Out Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.