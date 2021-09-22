Readers’ Column for the week of September 19, 2021

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I don’t know what’s going on at the Apalachin Elementary School. They have totally messed up the traffic flow around the school. Students, instead of walking under the nice covered walkway, are now being dropped off and must come into the end of the building. I feel sad for all the custodial care having to carry and clean all that dirt and debris from kids walking in as opposed to going on a newly covered walkway that is clean and neat and easy to take care of in the main entrance. It’s such an easy place to drop kids off, pick kids up from school and have traffic flow through. They have TOTALLY messed it up! It needs to be redone the way it has worked for 40 plus years.

~

Thank you COVID believers for wearing your masks to protect our frail, elderly and children so they might breath without a respirator; for agreeing to get vaccinated for our public health and not insisting your rights are being trampled on; looking forward and appreciate the fact with freedom comes responsibility for all; for not burdening our healthcare workers and not allowing non-COVID patients to be sent far away to receive healthcare; for not contributing to the healthcare costs that our insurance companies will pass on to all consumers; for educating yourselves off social media and finding credible sites that speak credible information; for not letting your friends die with the misinformation; and finally, for continuing to get the word out to help move us up from #40 of the top 50 vaccinated countries.

~

When is the Town of Candor going to cut the overgrowth of brush back that is in Catatonk Hill and Ott Roads?

~

If you live on Elm Street, Whig Street or Tappan Road in Newark Valley and are tired of hearing the motocross bike all hours of the day or night with no muffler, call the Sheriff’s office at 687-1010 and voice a complaint. Maybe if enough of us call they might patrol more, or better yet – catch him!

~

Here in Tioga County what we need to do is defund the politicians and give the savings to law enforcement.

~

There are many ways to fleece the taxpayer and cheat the students? This is how the OACSD Board of Education does it. Every three to four years the BOE negotiates a new teachers union contract without regard to costs imposed on taxpayers and students. Never are the words “how can we afford this” uttered. Under the inappropriate guise of privileged information, the BOE just adds more money to their Rube Goldberg algorithm of unaffordable salaries, pensions, and benefits. Salary kickers are added when each member of the big tent teacher’s union awards themselves a master’s degree. Such a master’s degree does not come from an accredited higher education institution. Because staff and teachers’ compensation are so high, not a penny of state aid goes to the benefit of the children. Every annual property tax increase funds the most extravagant standard of educators living in the Southern Tier. Fact Check! It is a requirement that each annual budget get the maximum increase, right down to the last 1/100 of 1% in planning budgets. No room for compromise there.

~

Could someone please tell me whether any of the hospitals in the triple cities have robotic surgery for hip and knee replacement? Respond to this column.

~

Now that the new antlerless deer season has started, I have to face a baby deer in my yard, looking for its mother that just got killed. This seems like a very cruel way to manage the deer population. I guess it will starve or freeze to death.

~

The early Christians changed the day of worship of Saturday to Sunday to honor the resurrection of Jesus.

~

When did NEA become the enemy of school children and the enemy of this country and the right arm of the democrat party? Unbelievable! How sad.

~

I’m calling regarding the new traffic pattern at the Apalachin Elementary School. They have removed so many parking spaces. This is viewed as additional voter suppression since there will not be places to park when you vote.

~

I want to thank Joe James for having the presence of mind to know how to use the Heimlich maneuver when his friend was choking and couldn’t breathe. He literally saved his friend’s life. Joe was a real hero.

~

Abortion is not the only alternative for an unplanned pregnancy. Here is what I mean. There are many loving couples that can’t have children who would love to adopt. Adoption is a much better way than abortion. Choose life if you are having an unplanned pregnancy.

~

To the person who called in last week about what was going in next to the highway garage on 434, it’s going to be a storage and salt shed.

~

A quote from “Exploring Science 2019” – The Earth receives more energy from the Sun in a single hour than the whole of humanity consumes in an entire year. One minute is equivalent to 6-plus days? Energy redistribution occurs through weather activities. Photochemical processes involving carbon dioxide capture and storage utilize a portion of available energy. Evidence of this is seen in fruit, flowers, stems, leaves, seeds and roots to name a few items. Carbon dioxide and energy will be released later. One minute of 24 hours leaves 1,439 minutes of this day and 364 other days’ worth of energy to be considered. Global climate enthusiasts enlighten us with an explanation of how this relates to the consumption of fossil fuels release of carbon dioxide and flatulating bovines

~

If employers want to get employees, they need to start hiring for full time positions with benefits, not part time. People have families; people need health insurance and retirement plans.

~

I have a box of cameras from overseas when my husband was there and they are free. If you want them you can call me at 748-2942.

~

I am an elderly person in Candor. I would like to know if anybody else in the elderly community has thought about the tax increase incurred by hiring more EMT professionals. It’s $435,000; it will add at least $100 to your tax for the town and the county. I’m really concerned. I don’t know about you, but I don’t get that much for living expenses. Something should be done. All the people on the town board can afford it but what about us? The constituents.

~

I hope all these animals that were being abused and taken away find good homes. This is another Tioga County animal abuse situation. First of all, there is no need for anyone to have more pets than they can financially handle; that includes food, medical care and shelter. It makes one wonder how animal abusers treat their family members

~

This is in response to the person looking for the custom frame shop on Lake Street. I am the owner of Artisan Townhouse but have retired and will be moving so I will not be doing framing anymore. Thank you for asking.

National Political Viewpoints

Are any of you wondering who is actually running our country? I am in my 70’s and never have I heard any previous President state he has to shut up before he gets in trouble. Or never answer a question after speaking and just walk off the stage!

~

It used to be that the Republican Party touted themselves as the party of law and order. Now, the party / cult of Trump has a rally to support those who broke into the Capitol in January. Really? Come on people, you are so much better than this! Resist the party of Trump. Stop watching Fox News (the real fake news) and watch PBS.

~

Approximately 2,461 US service members were killed in our 20 years in Afghanistan. Trump campaigned in 2016 on ending the war there (among other things of course). In February 2020 Trump signed off on an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw by May 1, 2021. The agreement also released 5,000 Taliban held prisoners. The Afghan government was not included in the talks. But the Trump acolytes lay all the blame on Biden. What kind of thought process are they using?

~

The Blackhawks that were left in Afghanistan were rendered inoperable by departing U.S. Forces.

~

How Republicans deny people the right to vote; one, they require citizenship; two, they require identification; three, they must not vote more than once; and four, they must be alive. How dare they!

~

I just read an article saying that Medicare is going to run out in 2026 and social security is going to run out in 2034. Okay? The same week I read an article about Medicare and social security running out, I also read an article that 61% of households in this country pay zero federal tax.

~

Hey democrats, why are you so afraid of the election results being investigated? Are you afraid of something, maybe? We all know the election was stolen.

~

Newsflash. The democrats certainly deserve their leader. Joe Biden on his four-stop 9-11 photo op tours gave zero speeches because he knew he would be booed. God help the U.S.A.!

~

Biden, to me, is more dangerous than COVID will ever be. He has made the United States vulnerable to another 9-11 attack. Again, Biden voters, name one good accomplishment he has done. Don’t tell me he has gotten 100,000 people out of Afghanistan. He still has stranded Americans and our allies over there. That is not an accomplishment until they are all home. Still waiting for that accomplishment.

~

Our peaceful country has been at war every year since 1944.

~

We are being blamed for the Taliban’s actions. If other countries felt so strongly, why didn’t they join anytime in the past 20 years? One set of statistics show that we had lost more men than our Afghan allies lost.

~

According to the bible, we should uphold our leaders in prayer. Let’s do that and see what happens and watch God at work.

~

Now I hear Biden’s approval rating is 39%. It has never been that low for any president in the history of this country. The only person that comes in lower is Kamala Harris. Thanks Biden voters, you really knew what you were doing when you pulled that lever for those two.

~

Wow! Biden is really showing terrorists how tough he is. An Afghani aid worker, who worked for the U.S. in Afghanistan and his seven children who were filling and transporting water jugs were just droned out of existence. Nice going, Joe.

~

I read this column pretty much every week, and I’m still waiting to hear one good thing that Joe Biden and the rest of them have done in the last eight months. Just one! Not a word, because he’s done nothing positive.