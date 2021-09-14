Owego Police Report

During the week of Monday, Aug. 20, 2021 through Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, the Owego Police Department answered 54 calls for service, responded to two motor vehicle accidents, issued 16 traffic tickets, and made eight arrests, which are reported as follows.

Jeffrey R. Cox, age 63 of Brooktondale, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Cox was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Roman L. Dillon, age 22 of Barton, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Unsafe backing of Vehicle (Violation) and Operator Leaves a Scene of Property Damage Accident (Violation) following an investigation of a hit and run motor vehicle accident. Dillon was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Paul R. Watkins, age 59 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Watkins was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

John E. Holcomb, age 46 of Richford, N.Y. was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), DWI with blood alcohol level above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), Following Too Close (Violation), Open Container in Motor Vehicle (Violation) and Failed to Use Headlights with Windshield Wipers (Violation) following a traffic stop. Holcomb was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Female, age 23 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Anna L. Smith, age 40 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant from the Tioga Family Court following a traffic stop. Smith was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment.

Anthony Lugo, age 37 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on an Arrest Warrant from Chemung County following a traffic stop. Lugo was turned over to the custody of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment.

A Juvenile, age 17 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony) and Petit Larceny (A Misdemeanor) following an investigation of theft from a residence. The Juvenile was released on an Appearance Tickets returnable to the Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to age of the offender.)