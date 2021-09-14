Ti-Ahwaga Players to hold open house event

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players invites the community to join them for an open house to celebrate their reopening! Join them from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of food, beverages, and entertainment.

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players have been keeping busy preparing the theater for reopening, with plenty of new updates, and would love to share their progress and future plans with the public.

Pleases note, a membership vote will take place at this gathering.

Interested in becoming a TCP member or need to renew your membership? Submit a request to info@tiahwaga.com or meet with one of the board members at the open house to get started. Members receive benefits such as access to their newsletter, invitations to the annual Summer Picnic and Holiday Party, and much more.

Can’t make it to the open house? Join them for the revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, premiering the first two weekends in October. Tickets are on sale now at www.tiahwaga.com.