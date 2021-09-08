Readers’ Column for the week of September 5, 2021

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Thank you to the woman who walks Goodrich and Glenmary Drive picking up garbage. Your time and efforts are appreciated.

~

I have seen a few submissions over the last few weeks attacking the OA school board for the teacher’s union and their pay. I find this extremely disheartening. Teachers deserve every bit of what they earn and then some, especially after this trying year. Have you ever tried to teach someone directly in front of you while teaching someone on a screen at the same time? Me either. They don’t just have the job of teaching the youth in our community. They are counselors, caretakers, disciplinarians and nurses, maybe all of the above in the matter of a few minutes. My kids’ teachers are amazing and I’d rather see my tax dollars go towards their pay than the enormous amounts the administrators get paid, and there are a lot of them. Perhaps the school board should concentrate more on the unethical decisions and behavior going on by administration. Retaliation should not be tolerated.

~

What’s a poor cat or dog to do when a veterinarian won’t accept new patients. Thought we were a humane society. It’s very upsetting.

~

Are you a selfish person? If you know the way to Heaven and eternal life, then why do you keep it a secret? Do you not care about others? Discuss your belief with others. Where does your belief come from? How did you come to your conclusion? How is it available to others? How can you be sure? Share, talk, and discuss.

~

Does anyone know someone who does interior plaster work?

~

A very wise mom said, “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer you get to the end, the faster it goes.”

~

All of the “CRITICISM” in this column without evidence to back it up is nothing but a WASTE on the part of the caller and the reader!

~

I have a friend who is looking for glass bottles that say Dann’s Dairy. His family owned it. Please reply to this with your contact information if you happen to have such a treasure on hand to sell.

~

The ultimate in pettiness was found in last week’s column! Folks have dealt with a situation not of their making for nearly two years, but according to a comment there should be no state fair to enjoy, again. Admission is a mere $3 this year; free for seniors and kids every day. The fair provides folks with free, valuable information, important to all. You can buy a snack from a struggling food vendor or a souvenir from a struggling retailer. You or your kids and grandkids can have a bit of FUN seeing a few (free) shows, playing a few games, riding a few rides; all outdoors in the fresh air, before the kids are confined in school and daycare everyday, smothering in masks for hours on end. Folks can enjoy free live music or a cold cup of milk from a New York State farm for a quarter. Where does greed come into it? Parking attendants, bus drivers, cleaners / maintenance workers, and security folks all have to be paid. The grounds and buildings need to be maintained 365 days a year. Free COVID vaccines and testing are available this year and free masks and free hand sanitizer are everywhere. Many people have been monitoring the COVID situation since the cancellation of the fair last year. With most of it taking place outside, the severe spacing modifications, plus mandatory masks for ALL in the buildings, this event is no more dangerous, maybe less so, than a trip to Wal-Mart. I suggest YOU need to find a wonderful distraction in the safest possible manner so you can be less of a grump.

~

This is in response to the person who commented on vaccines being 100 %. No one ever said that; you need to do more research. Pfizer is 95 %, Moderna is 93 %, and J&J is 85 %.

~

People who choose not to receive the vaccine that’s your right, but respect mine as well. Don’t come into grocery stores, restaurants or public places where you could infect others. As I respect your rights, respect mine as well.

~

I attended the dog event at Hickories Park last weekend, and I will say that was a very nice event. And it was free. Thank you to the organizers of that event, and to Adam Weitsman for always supporting the community.

~

If we needed to rename the Owego post office after a prominent, strong, caring and successful local role model woman we may want to consider Cynthia Halstead. Women from this area may actually know who she was. The other name considered has no meaning locally and is an invented hero instead of a real one.

~

In the bible Jesus said he was lord of the Sabbath; therefore, the Sabbath is the Lord’s Day. Sunday is not the Lord’s Day.

~

I agree with the comment the Old Coot made in the article in the Aug. 29 edition of The Owego Pennysaver about the lawn care problem. It’s the people who walk their dogs and leave a mound of dog droppings in the mowing path. Maybe it’s not the person’s fault, they may have a physical ailment that requires them to use a specially trained companion dog that gives them comfort for their ailment called “too lazy to bend over and pick it up” syndrome. I thought that was amusing.

~

There is no data out yet regarding the long-term effects of the COVID vaccine. That’s good enough for me to avoid it. Do me a favor, worry about yourself. Thanks.

~

To The Owego Pennysaver, what wonderful coverage of the county fair! We enjoyed all the pictures. The fair board did such a great job. There was more variety than ever this year, but still the same old favorites. We thank them for all their work all year.

~

I have a book titled “Federal Criminal Codes and Rules.” It is 2,000 pages! You can’t believe what is in there. Everything you’ve done today, there is a law against it. Why do we need all these laws and they never go away? They are a danger to the public.

~

I wonder if anybody out there collects cameras. I have some that my husband bought when he was overseas and I’d like to give them to somebody that collects them. My number is (607) 748-2942. If I’m not home you can leave me a message.

~

“In Tioga County Jail, playing cards with a yeti. After 19 straight losses he continues to drink coffee and thinks he can win. Maybe next time, little guy.”

National Political Viewpoints

A reader who was happy with President Biden’s arrangements in Afghanistan challenged anyone to present an alternative. I think that the airport panic, with people falling out of airplanes, would have been avoided if President Biden had not given the orders to cut troops to 600. The secure Bagram airport had to be abandoned. That cut our intelligence capacity; so Afghan soldiers could no longer be informed where the Taliban were. The sudden retreat from Bagram also cut an escape route for us and cut air support to Afghan troops. When the Afghan soldiers noted that they were to be sacrificed, they did not want to join over 50,000 of their dead comrades. So instead of pulling our troops out first, they should have been last to leave. Before them President Biden could have pulled out all of our civilian people and our allies. Tens of billions of dollars worth of top-notch military helicopters, airplanes, etc. were left for terrorists to use and China and Russia to replicate. That gear should also have been brought back or destroyed before the military left.

~

I think living at Disneyland with Mickey would be a pretty good gig. At least I would still be on planet Earth. Better than being with Trump on Uranus. Yes, I’m happy because that classic Moron is gone.

~

You know, it’s not just Republicans that watch the Cartoon News Network. All types of ignorant people get their daily dose of false information there.

~

Are you paying attention, our representatives in Washington DC have no problem spending billions of U.S. tax dollars on wars that are none of our business, but when it comes to domestic issues like the Infrastructure bill the GOP doesn’t like it. The U.S. sanction craze is out of control; they think they can force regime changes by making the innocent citizens suffer more than they already are. It is not a “one size fits all” world, and it’s long overdue for the U.S. to tend to its own domestic issues and stop trying to force sovereign countries to comply with our form of government, which has plenty of room for improvement.

~

Top three reasons for Trump supporters to get vaccinated; it’s free, it shows your love and support for “the Donald” since he was behind the Operation Warp Speed that gave us the vaccine, and the top reason – it will tick off and upset Democrats and Liberals that feel you will never get the vaccine.

~

President Biden needs to put his big boy pants on and explain why he pulled our troops out of Afghanistan and stop blaming this on Trump. Back on Aug. 21, 2017, Trump was in Arlington, Virginia and he made a speech about not doing a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden made this mistake all by himself and needs to own it. Our troops who were over there should have been pulled out last after all the civilians, our weapons, and Afghanistan people who were helping us were evacuated. Now all we can do is pray that we get the rest of our people out safely. I am a republican and thought, okay, I’ll give Biden a try; but on day one when he closed our pipelines and opened up our border in Texas, and all the nonsense executive orders he signed undoing all the good things Trump did and now this Afghanistan fiasco, he needs to step down. May God Bless our Troops and get us out safely. Thank you to The Owego Pennysaver for letting us voice our opinions.

~

Gas prices go up every year during the peak traveling season. It’s a way of gouging people. Doesn’t matter if a republican or democrat is in the office.

~

Democratic socialism is, at best, an oxymoron. At worst, it is a lie. Socialism has been tried many times in the past 100 years and it has never been democratic and always has produced suffering and death. In the socialist German Democratic Republic, the only way you could vote against socialism was by “voting with your feet,” or emigrating without permission. If you were caught, you were shot in the back. That is the true face of socialism.

~

I was born in the 1920’s. It sure was a different world back then and for about the next 70 years. Since then all hell has broken loose. There is too much revolution and dissention here in our wonderful nation. In my lifetime I have had, without being asked, inoculations for scarlet fever, chickenpox, measles, polio and I do not know what else. I was drafted during WW2. Anyone who objected was a conscious objector and ended up as a medic in the most gruesome but vital job in the service during wartime. I had needles for tetanus, typhoid, cholera and possibly more without any approval on my part or questions asked. Today, anyone can complain, refuse, and get away from following the rules that are made for the good of all. It is about time that we join the good old U.S. of A. or we will destroy it.

~

I say send Joe Biden to Afghanistan. He should be out on his ear. Do America a favor Joe, and resign.

~

Aren’t you so glad you voted for Biden now?

~

This is our commander in chief; he folds his hands, puts his hands together and his head down because he cannot answer questions. Happy are the ones that voted for him. This is very sad.

~

If Donald Trump could try to be impeached over a phone call, why isn’t Joe Biden being impeached over the death of the 13 U.S. soldiers that died? There is blood on his hands, but I guess that’s not enough to impeach a democrat. Pathetic.

~

Not only does Biden screw up the Afghanistan withdrawal, but he also gives the enemy a list of people who they can torture and kill once we are gone. They don’t call him slow Joe for nothing.

~

Joe Biden should go hide in shame. Even democrat Leon Panetta said, “We can leave a battlefield, but we can’t leave the war on terrorism.” We had Custer’s Last Stand, the Bay of Pigs, and now Biden’s Capitulation to the Taliban. We all know malfeasance and dereliction of duty when we see it. May Joe and his Marxist democrat puppets answer for his treason to the U.S.A., and may all democrats receive the justice they deserve for electing this buffoon.

~

Do you remember when Trump was president someone called into the reader’s column and labeled President Trump a Hitler? Now that Biden is in, and the mess he’s made of Afghanistan leaving hundreds and maybe millions of people to be slaughtered by the Taliban, would that person that called Trump a Hitler like to revise his or her statement?

~

To all you Trump supporters and republicans, do not take this deworming medicine. You are not a horse, you are not a cow, but you certainly are an elephant; so just do what the boys tell you to do.

~

So, how are 80 million American people so silent with the tragedy that we faced this past week? As far as Biden’s legacy, it will show us just how good President Trump was for this country. He kept us safe and he put America first.

~

So, today Biden had the gall to meet the 13 dead soldiers at the airport with blood on his hands. How dare you show up there! It’s all on you Biden and the American hating people that work with you. You should be impeached and in prison.

~

We live in a world dominated by lies and we listen to the Biden administration. We need to recognize these lies and schemes from self-serving people. Pray for our safety and those left in Afghanistan. Wisdom saves you from wicked men.

~

A politician should follow the example of our blessed Lord who came, not to be served, but to serve. Let’s pray that Kathy Hochul will do that. Work for the people; serve the people.

~

The democrats are trying to blame Biden’s perfidy on President Trump’s negotiations. This is pure B.S. Trump negotiated from strength and would not have left in hasty disgrace. Wow! It turns out the Taliban would have left all of Kabul in American hands until our withdrawal. Biden told them no, let the Taliban control Kabul. These 38% of Americans who support Biden’s capitulation should join him in disgrace and should be touted as traitors.

~

I’ve been reading this column for so long I can’t remember. It’s gotten so bad now that all The Owego Pennysaver is, is a spin-off of Fox News. It’s 90% lies, and 10%, I guess you can call the truth. Why can’t somebody ever tell the truth and print it? Why do lies keep getting printed and broadcast? It’s sad.

~

If I had a Biden / Harris sign and I voted for them, I wouldn’t put it on my lawn. No, I would burn it. You people that voted for them ought to hang your heads in shame right now.