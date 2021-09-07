From father to son

It was 21 years ago this month that Bryan Hathaway opened Peak Performance Physical Therapy in Owego. Hathaway is pleased to announce that his son, Brandon, has joined the business as a licensed physical therapist.

Dr. Brandon Hathaway, DPT, CSCS, is a graduate of the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and holds a doctorate in physical therapy. He is licensed in New York State and, in addition, is a certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Bryan Hathaway, PT, BSPT, Cert MDT and CEO, is a graduate of the University of Buffalo and has over 20 years of experience, including at other medical organizations before he started his own business.

Bryan shared that it is Brandon’s goal to assume ownership of the family practice and continue the excellent care for clients who come in from all over Tioga County, Broome County, and surrounding areas.

Since Brandon came on board in June he has been practicing five days per week, while Bryan is on site to practice three days per week. This allows Brandon the opportunity to become familiar with and focus on daily operations.

The quality of care and empathy for clients’ needs, Bryan remarked, will remain a primary focus. Peak Performance works to ensure that clients of all ages feel comfortable about coming to their facility, and where they blend experience and compassion.

Peak Performance consists of four physical therapists, two physical therapy assistants, and three office staff.

Bryan expressed, “We are about building relationships with our clients, and we remain with them through their journey,” adding, “We strive to show our clients that it’s not about what we know, but how much we care about them.”

Peak Performance also reminds individuals that they have the right to choose any physical therapist in their state that participates in their health care plan.

When Bryan started the business he first worked out of a small downtown Owego location, with help from his wife Bonnie, an occupational therapist. The business flourished, and then prompted a move to 115 Hickories Park Rd., and once the home of Pleasant Hill Ice Cream.

That move resulted in the addition of 4,000 square feet of space, and today a total of 6,800 square feet is utilized for both physical therapy sessions and the Tioga Fitness Center.

Good health and physical fitness have been lifelong passions for the Hathaway family. The Hathaway children – Brianna, Brandon, Brittany and Brooke, participated in sports at Owego Free Academy or while at college, and Bryan has coached a number of sports in Owego.

The Hathaway’s are taking that passion a step further in the community, and for those individuals who previously utilized the Yeaman gym it is good news that the business will continue as Summit Fitness.

Peak Performance recently announced on their Facebook page, in part, “Taking over the lease on the Yeaman gym has been a great honor for us. As we grow, we feel it’s time to rebrand ourselves and develop the gym further. Part of this process is giving the facility a new name. We’d like to welcome you all to Summit Fitness,” and continued, “As of right now, there are no changes to the class schedule. We’re hoping to evolve our social media platforms and expand some of the offerings and open-gym access. Please stay tuned for updates.”

For additional information, find Peak Performance Physical Therapy and Tioga Fitness Center on Facebook. Updates are in the works on their web site, https://peakptandfitness.com. You can also call their office at (607) 687-7645.