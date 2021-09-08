Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 25, 2021, property located at 2071 Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Barbara Bilbrey to Justin Donnelly for $65,000.

On Aug. 25, 2021, property located at 1515 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Jack and Linda Mandeville to Richard Pulse and Danielle Clapper for $234,000.

On Aug. 25, 2021, property located at 10 Griffin St., Village of Candor, from Virginia Johnson By Atty. In Fact and Joseph Bish As Atty. In Fact to Michael and Heather Blinn for $135,000.

On Aug. 26, 2021, property located at 502 E. Main St., Village of Owego, from Diane Niera to Paul and Gwendolyn Evenson Jr. for $150,000.

On Aug. 26, 2021, property located at 126 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Krista Jones to Alexander Muniz for $65,000.

On Aug. 26, 2021, property located at 12 Knauf Rd., Village of Owego, from Nathan and Laura Haus to Rail Estate LLC for $142,500.

On Aug. 27, 2021, property located at 348 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Maria Howard to Rianna Noe for $360,000

On Aug. 27, 2021, property located at 4738 Newark Valley-Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Thomas and Christine Pasquale to Perry Mallas and Antonios Vournou for $100,000.

On Aug. 27, 2021, property located at 159 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from George and Joanne Stauffer to Gerald Bradley for $159,793.

On Aug. 27, 2021, property located at 39 Hollister Rd., Town of Owego, from Linda Allen to Samantha Darpino for $70,000.

On Aug. 27, 2021, property located at 3 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Valley Rental Properties LLC to Craig Monks Jr. for $132,000.

On Aug. 27, 2021, property located at 439 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from First Grantor: Patricia Brunk As Trustee to NFM NY Properties LLC for $52,500.

On Aug. 30, 2021, property located at 291 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, Shivaram and Mangala Puttanniah to Lisa and Khalid Ali for $330,000.

On Aug. 30, 2021, property located at 94 Logue Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Rick and Brittany Anderson to Naveen and James Epranian for $132,000.

On Aug. 30, 2021, property located at 19 Armstrong Place, Village of Owego, from Gillian Smith to John Scanlon for $115,000.

On Aug. 31, 2021, property located at 30 Humiston St., Village of Candor, from Peter and Gloria Ward to Lisa Zacharias for $25,000.

On Aug. 31, 2021, property located at 1228 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Penny Cronk to Leonard Fore Jr. for $28,000

On Aug. 31, 2021, property located at 40 Winchell Rd., Town of Owego, from Daniel and Cheryl Rotyliano to Adam Worden and Sammantha Rutledge for $165,000.

On Aug. 31, 2021, property located at 169 Newman Rd., Town of Candor, from Timothy and Connie Jordan to Kerra and Nicholas Schermerhorn for $100,000.

On Aug. 31, 2021, property located at 14 Beechwood Lane, Town of Owego, from William Brewer Jr. As Atty. In Fact, Carol Brewer By Atty. In Fact to John and Donna Jantz for $266,500.