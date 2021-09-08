Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Posted By: By Nancy Brown September 8, 2021

Hi, my name is Vincent and I’m just four and a half months old. I came to Gail’s house not too long ago with my mom and three sisters. We were rescued out of a local trailer park.  

One sister, Victoria, was adopted. My other two sisters and my mom are still here with me. We are all available for adoption. 

I am a friendly little guy, but a little nervous at first. I have been fixed and am up to date on my shots.

I am excited at the prospect of finding a loving family of my own and hopefully I’ll have a nice warm bed and won’t have to sleep outside. I love playing and just being a kitten, and I love people who love kitties. I know I will be a wonderful pet for you.  

Call (607) 689-3033 to learn more about Vincent.

If you want to help the lady that rescued me, Gail, you can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows and address the check to Gail Ghinger, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

