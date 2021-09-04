REAP receives grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation for Owego Elks 

In partnership with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Owego 1039, Tioga County Rural Economic Area Partnership (REAP) LDC recently announced the receipt of a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. These grant monies will be used to make much-needed repairs to the Elks’ historic building, located at 223 Front St. in the Village of Owego.

First built in the 1830s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Elks Lodge is a significant building in the Village of Owego. For nearly 200 years the building has been opened to the community for fundraisers, gatherings, and events. Repair of the roof is a critical next step in securing the future and long-term sustainability of the Owego Elks Lodge.

Abbey Ortu, president of REAP and Community Development Specialist for Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, stated, “Tioga County REAP is happy to partner with the Owego Elks on this important project. In addition to financial assistance, the space, volunteers and resources that the Owego Elks share have an incredibly positive impact on our community. Making repairs to this historic building will help ensure the continued stability of the Elks’ charitable giving.”

“We’re so thankful for this support,” said Steven Gregory, exalted ruler of The Elks.

He added, “This grant will help stabilize the building and allow us to move forward with our roof project and keep helping the community. Hundreds of people come through the Lodge every year; this grant will keep the building safe and open to all.”

Roof repair estimates are approximately $250,000. Donations can be mailed to the Owego Elks 1039, P.O. Box 6, Owego, N.Y. 13827. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Owego is a 501(c)(8) not for-profit fraternal organization.

For more information, contact Abbey Ortu, president, Tioga County REAP, by calling (607) 687-8266 or by email to ortua@tiogacountyny.gov.