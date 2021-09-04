Gallery Forty-One announces their September Member of the Month

This September, Gallery 41 is featuring the personal care products of Tammy Burger. Tammy is a very creative person who started expressing herself with quilting and knitting. But in time she needed a change of pace.

After observing a friend make soap, Tammy decided to try it for herself. She enjoyed the process and result so much that she soon had an overabundance at home.

The next logical step was to sell it.

Once Tammy had perfected making soaps, she branched out into other bath and body products. She now provides a varied range of products including lotion, hair conditioner, fragranced wax melts for candles, seasonal items, and a unique assortment of soap types and aromas. Tammy’s personal favorite is the sugar scrub which provides exfoliation and moisturizing.

Visit Gallery 41 and browse Tammy’s uniquely scented essentials. The gallery is located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Current business hours are the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on Facebook and Instagram, and on their website at www.galleryfortyone.com. You can also call at (607) 687-2876 for more information.