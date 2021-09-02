Ready – Set – Sell!

Students from Candor and Waverly will be taking their project to the streets during Owego’s First Friday, set for Sept. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Owego. Last year the students worked on and built an Mk4 Shelby Cobra replica, and are now in the marketing stage and preparing the vehicles for auction at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, N.Y. on Sept. 17.

Although the students will not have their vehicles on display on Friday, they will have marketing information as well as information on their build and have a toolbox of tips on hand for applying science, technology, engineering and mathematics into project-based learning through the Winners Circle Project. They will also be handing out information about the upcoming auction.

As part of the project, students were able to build the Mk4 Shelby Cobras with a kit from Factory 5, the company that supplies them. The students will be set up across from the M&T Lot on Lake Street and by Riverow Bookshop, and are welcoming the community to stop by and check out the details of their project.

Other activities coming up for the project include a Sept. 8 test run of the cars at State Line Auto Auction and a Sept. 10 championship event at Watkins Glen, both for performance evaluations.

For the upcoming school year, Owego will be joining in on the project.

Pius Kayiira, executive director and founder of the Winners Circle Project, is excited to see the students showcase their project in Owego.

Kayiira stated, “I’m extremely excited about bringing our student administrators to Owego. This is an opportunity that we have been looking forward to since Owego-Apalachin decided to join the project this year.”

He continued, “Any time that we can have our students front and center using their wonderful communication skills is an absolute joy. We are looking forward to meeting the community of Owego for First Friday. We also invite everyone to come and see what these kids have built when they participate in the Winners Circle Project’s Championship Exhibition at Watkins Glen on Sept. 10.”

Regarding the project, the Historic Owego Marketplace is pleased to have them join in their First Friday event.

Bradley Crews, First Friday chair and HOM member stated, “Each year Owego First Friday celebrates the returning school year by highlighting and supporting our local youth and student programs. We are very happy to help introduce the Winners Circle Project to Owego. The passion that Pius Kayiira has for this program and for educating our Youth in such a unique way is something HOM is honored to support.”

For more information on the Winners Circle Project, visit www.winners-circle.org. You can email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com for more information on the Sept. 17 auction at State Line Auto Auctions.

Other activities during the First Friday event include live music and shopping, and the Owego Free Academy Sports Booster Club will be set up on Front and Lake Street on the M&T Lawn.

The booster club will be providing family friendly activities for the community, and the Historic Owego Marketplace will be donating to the club for their upcoming school year.

In the spirit of back to school, First Friday live music will be a “teacher feature”. Mosaic Winds is a Broome-Tioga based woodwind quintet featuring Lindsey Williams from the OFA Music department on flute, Kathleen Karlson on oboe, Carol Barker on clarinet, Melinda Lewis on bassoon, and Jeff Barker on French horn. The 5 p.m. performance on Lake Street, taking place between the Early Owego Antique Center and Gallery 41 in Owego, will be a family friendly program with introduction to the instruments through the music of Bach, Debussy, Dukas, Haydn, Joplin, and more.

Shop the Historic Owego Marketplace for a back to school sidewalk sale. Multiple merchants will be set up during the day and will remain open until 7 p.m. They will have merchandise outside on the streets to browse through, as well as specials as you stroll through Owego.

The hours for First Friday are 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, and at locations around the downtown district of Owego, N.Y. To learn more, visit www.owego.org.

The rain location will be the Tourism Center on Front Street and along River Row.