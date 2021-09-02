Black Cat Gallery invites the community to join them on a Treasure Hunt during Owego’s First Friday

If you never outgrew that treasure hunting kid inside you, the Black Cat Gallery invites guests to bring something they found to a special event planned for Friday, Sept. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and during Downtown Owego’s First Friday.

For this event, the Black Cat Gallery will be focusing on what artists can create with stuff they find – stuff that deserves a new life!

The public is encouraged to bring some “treasure” they found and tell local author and storyteller Steve Lawrence the story of how and where they found it, what they hope to do with it, and how other artists might help with ideas to breathe new life into it. Steve will compile these stories, which will be the centerpiece of an upcoming event.

The event will also feature something for those who choose not to bring any treasures, as local artist Chris Knickerbocker will be at the Black Cat Gallery to celebrate the publication of her studio and artwork in the Fall 2021 issue of Where Women Create, a quarterly magazine featuring artisans from all over the world.

Chris’s artwork and the magazine will be available for perusing, and Chris will be happy to sign your magazine and show you her art. She is known for using her imagination to meld together disparate cast-off objects into works that evoke nostalgic memories.

Also on hand will be local photographers Lindsay Ousterout and James Pitarresi, who provided the photographs of Knickerbocker for the magazine.

Jim Overhiser, a local musician, will be providing music for the Black Cat, singing and playing some rock, folk, and blues tunes.

The Black Cat Gallery is located at 214 Front St. in Owego. They are always looking for new and interesting artwork. For more information, visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on their website at www.blackcatgalleryowego.com.