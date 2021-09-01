Readers Column for the week of August 28, 2021

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

There are two things I need to mention about the Village Green in Newark Valley; first, how beautiful it looks! Your efforts do not go unnoticed. Second, for all the work people do to make it look awesome, how about some paint for the floor and what’s up with the tape on the steps?

~

This past week, Waverly, Tennessee experienced devastation for families who have lost their lives, and those who have lost their homes and businesses as well as their community, which has lost a large amount of their infrastructure. We here in Tioga County, as in Waverly, N.Y., have lived through events like these ten years ago this September. I’m using this column to find out if there is anything on anyone’s agenda in our county or in the Village of Waverly that is planning to have a fundraiser of items or a GoFundMe to reach out with a helping hand as a campaign of Waverly, N.Y. to Waverly, Tenn.? If you know if there is someone or something happening, please make this an appeal to all of us in the county to help where we can or how we can via The Owego Pennysaver. Many of us still remember the trauma and loss from the 2011 flooding.

~

I’m looking for help – photographs actually. I coached in the Owego Little League from 1974-2005. My collection of Little League team pictures was destroyed in the 2006 flood. I’ve been able to find many, but not all. I’m missing Owego Bowl 1977 and Owego Rotary Club for 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1989, 1994, and 1995. If anyone still has these, I’d appreciate it if you could scan it and send it to richives@stny.rr.com.

~

So none of the medical science people at the CDC and FDA, along with the rest of the medical community know anything, but some anonymous person in line with you at the bank told you that Q said COVID is fake and you believe that. Mind-boggling!

~

What a shame! No one in our state government has enough guts to call off the New York State Fair because of the every day increase of COVID. As usual, big money and GREED take precedence over life and health. Unfortunately the big money in PACS and who gets it for the next election determines the way to vote now. Another SHAME!

~

A trailer and tree branches obscure the stop sign at the southeast corner of the intersection of Fox Street and Central Avenue. There was almost a T-bone accident there on Sunday, Aug. 22. Can the responsible parties move the trailer, prune the tree branches, and prevent a serious accident?

~

Advisory: If you are going to a demonstration and want to exhibit your intelligence please make sure the words on your sign are spelled correctly and are the proper word.

~

There are, at the moment, several district attorneys investigating Cuomo. His resignation will not stop them. They are elected at the county level. They are not state employees. Where are those long lost civics classes?

~

Someone could be listening no matter what phone you are using – cell or landline. Heck, there are devices that can pick up ordinary person to person discussions. But relax. It’s not happening to the average John or Jane – except in paranoid minds.

~

Maple Grove lots are sold with perpetual care. Says so on the deed. They do the upkeep.

~

The Tioga County Highway Department worker that mows the roads and weeds along Lisle and Gaskill Roads does a great job! Not only does mowing the tall grass improve the look of the neighborhood, but it also improves the visibility for drivers. It is appreciated.

~

The Tioga County Fair was such a great experience this year with reasonable rates, a wide variety of exciting events, activities and exhibits to enjoy, a lot of animals, and good food. Jonathan Marks and the hundreds of local volunteers, workers and supporters need to be applauded for all of their hard work. The rodeo was spectacular and the audience showed a lot of patriotism and respect as the horses and riders were parading with the American Flag and while the National Anthem was sung. What a GREAT event and a REMARKABLE group of local people.

~

With all this extreme weather going on, I think God is trying to get people’s attention. He’s telling people to wake up and turn back.

~

Free sour green grapes if you have recipes. Please leave a message at 240-1678.

~

I’m asking that you please be clear and concise on this. This is the fourth time I want to get this straight. To the person that blasted me and accused me of jumping to conclusions and suggesting I research and learn facts, did you not read the editor’s note? They checked the facts and printed the verification. The whole reason I called in the first place was to make people aware of a side effect of the J & J vaccine. Bell’s Palsy was a symptom. He was finally diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome; plus, I never said the J & J vaccine caused his problem. I said a few days after receiving the J & J vaccine he woke up paralyzed. So, it’s not me who is spreading misinformation; and the one thing that is abundantly clear is YOU are the one that does not have the facts straight. Check the source that was given by the Editor, www.weny.com/story/44154827.

~

Nothing in life is 100%. So, if you believe vaccines are 100% safe for everybody, you are extremely naïve or just plain stupid.

~

No excuse necessary regarding the vaccine. My choice, my body. Follow the science, read the data. What we are doing is not working. We need to learn to live with it and carry on with our lives. Get over it already.

~

I just read in the paper about the woman on Dean Street that had something stolen that was put out close to the road. That’s why I don’t put anything out in my front yard because people come along and steal them. I’m sorry she lost her birdbath. I hope somebody finds it and brings it back to her and does the right thing. We need to be good to each other, help each other.

~

Cuomo was not set up; he did that to himself. There is no way, if that man was innocent, that he would not have taken that fight to the courts because he was that power hungry; and you do not point out bad behavior by pointing to other people. And no, not everybody has done what Cuomo has done so I do not care for those comments. Cuomo was wrong, he knows it or he would still be our governor.

~

I’d like to reply to the people who are criticizing those that did not get vaccinated. There are people in this world that cannot tolerate the vaccine because they have a low tolerance of drugs. I didn’t get the shot. I’m perfectly healthy. I wear my mask.

~

Yippee Skippy! I am so overwhelmed with so much joy! I have another golden opportunity to put my car through the torture chamber again on North Avenue and Main Street in front of the firemen’s fountain. I just can’t wait until I do it again! What a shame for the conditions. Now we have a new Route 96 from Owego to Candor. What about the holes in the pavement that have been marked? I have now gotten into a new habit of winding up my Mickey Mouse watch when I drive through Owego because they simply refuse to maintain the town clock. Another piece of history is gone; the steps on the old Owego Free Academy School on Main Street.

~

Thanks again to all the great volunteers in the village of Owego. What a tribute in last week’s Owego Pennysaver. Those people all deserve it. I especially want to thank the people who did the job on River Row. I have fewer bugs living there now. My sewer isn’t going to be compromised nor is my building. Thank you so much. It’s amazing how somebody could do so much and not look for any credit or photo opportunities. I hope you get the credit you deserve.

National Political Viewpoints

Initial rebuke of the evacuation of Kabul was that it was another Dunkirk. Suddenly that tack stopped. Maybe it is because Dunkirk was a resoundingly successful evacuation of the UK and French armies from hostile territory to safety in England.

~

So many logistics “experts” think they know that the evacuation of Kabul is being done badly, yet offer no methods that would work. Don’t hold back. Let us know how it should be done.

~

The symbol of the democrat party is the donkey. That is not fair and demeans donkeys. A donkey herd would never install the most corrupt of the herd to be their leader.

~

Speculating about the prospect of a President Biden, bin Laden wrote, “Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.” A terrorist knew it, 74 million Trump supporters knew it, but all those Biden voters (those who post here) apparently had no clue.

~

I’m voting straight democrat because the republicans sure know how to ruin a good country.

~

Gas hit over $4.10 under Bush. But that means nothing for Bush then or Biden now, as presidents don’t control the international oil markets.

~

The borders are not any more open now than they were under Trump. In fact the government just announced an extension of the closures. Stop listening to Faux News and OAN.

~

Trump’s deal released the 5,000 Taliban POWs. The deal was made in February of 2020. It also set a May 1, 2021 withdrawal deadline. It’s funny how no one wants to remember that.

~

Please show your support for our President by returning your Biden / Harris signs to your curbsides, and consider fostering an immigrant family – contact the DNC for information.

~

We had the top Taliban terrorists in jail in Guantanamo Bay until Obama-Biden let them out. Thanks to the incompetence of our leadership they now have billions worth of our modern weapons. World terrorism has received a boost after four years of repression. Biden told us a month ago that he had a plan to withdraw from Afghanistan. He forgot to mention that the plan included the closing of our air base in Bagram, so the Afghan fighters were left without support. So now we are stuck with an airport where the Taliban controls access. Biden also pulled the intelligence service so the Afghans did not know where the terrorists were. No wonder they ran. The abandonment of Afghan translators to Taliban slaughter will be hard to overcome next time when we need an ally.

~

Innocent until proven guilty is a great part of the American system, and accused people should get their day in court. In the case of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his team of lawyers, great liberties seem to have been taken in defining his alleged “indiscretions” as sexual harassment, and using the caveman defense of “with my generation, we touch people”. It’s a serious crime, and punishable as such, and should be criminally charged as such. And with a conviction, the guilty party should have to register as a sex offender, regardless of their high political office.

~

Who is running the Afghanistan evacuation? Is it Hunter Biden? Evacuees cannot get through the Taliban perimeter checkpoints. Maybe we should implement the same procedures as Joe Biden did to open the Mexican / U.S. border. What a bunch of goofballs.

~

It’s Aug. 18 at 4:48 p.m., and the dimwit in chief talks about COVID but can’t answer any questions on the collapse in Afghanistan. Is a zombie leading us?

~

The American Navy, before WWII, thought the Japanese were not a threat, but in the early 1900’s the Japanese Navy defeated the Russian Navy. That was a threat.

~

I’ll take ten Donald Trumps any day to one Joe Biden.

~

To all you Joe Biden lovers and voters, and regarding the death of any American or other person over in Afghanistan after the way he’s bumbled it; your blood should be on your hands if you have a conscience.

~

Everybody that voted for Biden ought to be hanging their head in shame.

~

Have you noticed that our Vice President, Kamala Harris, and Chuckie Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, AOC and Bernie Sanders have been very quiet?

~

Can you believe it? Biden has outsourced the American evacuation to the Taliban! Meanwhile the British are collecting their citizens and marching through the Taliban into the airport to evacuate their citizens. Idiots are leading us; and who is pulling Biden’s incompetent strings?

~

It is looking like our president and our vice president have made some grave errors in Afghanistan. All I can say is he better bring them all home. Nobody should be left behind. We are Americans! We don’t do that to ourselves.

~

I have been watching the story unfold in Afghanistan. It makes me question what kind of an administration would leave their citizens and their allies behind in enemy lines. We must look like fools to the whole world. What kind of intelligence does this man have? Not much, apparently.

~

Newsflash! The Afghan evacuation is such a gigantic blunder and Biden’s comments are so unbelievably stupid as to make me very suspicious that Biden made a secret agreement with the Taliban for money or leaving U.S. military supplies behind. Watch for future leaks on what deals Biden made.

~

To the person who said God Bless Joe Biden, I want to say a couple things. You must be living in Disneyland with Mickey Mouse and his friends. Another thing I would like to say is, are you happy now?

~

After reading this column over the years I’ve come to one conclusion. If the IQ of the average Biden supporter were researched and the average IQ were researched, the conclusion would be that the Biden group are operating at near moron level and the Trump supporters are at near genius level.

~

All you have to do is read the republican comments in The Owego Pennysaver you will see why this county in southern New York is so poor and has no jobs, and why all the businesses are leaving.

~

In 1964, in Ronald Reagan’s speech “A Time for Choosing”, he made a statement, “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” This is as true now as it was back then.

~

Joe, even though you don’t realize it, you have created the largest American hostage crisis that we’ve ever known. Please, I’m begging you to resign. Take Kamala with you and Nancy Pelosi. We need all new leadership. We have no leadership. Please, I beg you to resign right along with Andrew Cuomo. Aug. 24 is his last day and I ought to be celebrating, which I’m going to do along with thousands of other New Yorkers.

~

To the person that wrote in about the vaccine and said that apparently the republicans are listening to Fox News. I wonder how you know that? Did you turn to the station to get the truth so that’s what you are thinking? Just checking it out.

~

It would be interesting if someone would ask George Bush if he’s happy with the way he voted in the last election. Watch him squirm while trying to give us an answer.