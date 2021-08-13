Music and fireworks at the fair

On Thursday, and despite the threat of storms that never arrived, Wreckless Marci took the stage at the grandstands for a spectacular fireworks performance. Opening for Wreckless was Outlaw Country artist, Tim Ruffo.

Meanwhile, guests enjoyed the renovated pavilion transformed into a beer tent and gathering place and youth enjoyed the games and the rides.

Things were busy in the 4-H tent, and vendors sold their wares.

Tomorrow’s action will heat up again with the final evening of demolition derby action taking place in the grandstands at 7 p.m.

The all-inclusive $10 gate pass offers guests unlimited rides and access to all of the attractions, to include the demolition derby.

To learn more, visit www.tiogacofair.com.