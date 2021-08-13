Music and fireworks at the fair

Music and fireworks at the fairWreckless Marci performs on the Grandstand Stage on Thursday, and into the fireworks that followed. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post August 13, 2021

On Thursday, and despite the threat of storms that never arrived, Wreckless Marci took the stage at the grandstands for a spectacular fireworks performance. Opening for Wreckless was Outlaw Country artist, Tim Ruffo.

Music and fireworks at the fair

Tim Ruffo performs for guests at the Tioga County Fair on Thursday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Meanwhile, guests enjoyed the renovated pavilion transformed into a beer tent and gathering place and youth enjoyed the games and the rides.

Things were busy in the 4-H tent, and vendors sold their wares.

Tomorrow’s action will heat up again with the final evening of demolition derby action taking place in the grandstands at 7 p.m.

The all-inclusive $10 gate pass offers guests unlimited rides and access to all of the attractions, to include the demolition derby.

To learn more, visit www.tiogacofair.com.

