On Thursday, and despite the threat of storms that never arrived, Wreckless Marci took the stage at the grandstands for a spectacular fireworks performance. Opening for Wreckless was Outlaw Country artist, Tim Ruffo.
Meanwhile, guests enjoyed the renovated pavilion transformed into a beer tent and gathering place and youth enjoyed the games and the rides.
Things were busy in the 4-H tent, and vendors sold their wares.
Tomorrow’s action will heat up again with the final evening of demolition derby action taking place in the grandstands at 7 p.m.
The all-inclusive $10 gate pass offers guests unlimited rides and access to all of the attractions, to include the demolition derby.
To learn more, visit www.tiogacofair.com.
Be the first to comment on "Music and fireworks at the fair"