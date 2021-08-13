Triple Threat tournament back for a second reel 

Calling all anglers and fishing enthusiasts, grab a fishing pole for the second annual Vincent Conti Triple Threat Tournament to be held Aug. 13 through Aug. 15.

With the Susquehanna River as the backdrop for an all-outdoor event, the fishing tournament, hosted by the Tioga County Anglers, honors the life of Vincent Conti.

Conti, a long-time resident of Owego, was an avid fisherman who enjoyed participating annually at the local catfish derby and traveling to favorite fishing spots all throughout the region. Conti passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 29.

Thomas Smith, an event organizer and friend of Conti’s since childhood, said that the tournament pays homage to Conti and his passion for fishing, as well as his spirit of helping others. Smith, along with Jim Ciotoli of the Cider Mill in Endicott, N.Y., and a main sponsor of the event, both stressed that the event also puts the spotlight on mental health and suicide awareness.

Registration forms for the tournament can be picked up at two Owego locations – Rossi’s Pizza at 1551 NY-96 or Hook, Line and Sinner at 690 State Rte. 17C.

A valid fishing license is required, and all NYS DEC laws must be followed.

Tournament boundaries are from Gowdy Station in Binghamton to the Pennsylvania border near Waverly and Sayre, and all fish must be caught during the hours of competition.

A single-person event, groups may fish together, but fish swapping is not allowed. Participants can fish from a boat or kayak, or off the riverbank. Trolling and fly-fishing will be permitted, however no cast nets are allowed. Anglers may use a landing net to retrieve their catches. Baits can be live, cut, or artificial.

There is a $25 buy-in for the tournament; 75 percent of the adult entry fee will be factored into the prize money for the Top Three, while the remaining 25 percent will be used for future projects such as fish stocking.

New this year is a Youth Division for ages 12 and younger. Top three slots will be awarded a 100% payback, but only for the youth division.

The tournament features a five fish limit, and the total weight of the five will be added together. Referring to the “triple threat” of bass, catfish and carp, one fish must be a bass.

Organizers state that all weigh-ins will occur at the end of each day to allow everyone to be present. Weigh-ins will begin at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and close at 4 p.m. On Aug. 14, the timeframe is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the final weigh-in scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 15.

All fish will be weighed at the mouth of the river located at the corner of Canal Street and West River Street in Owego.

Smith remarked that 54 people took part in last year’s tournament and expects a better turnout this year based on social media interest.

For information, and to read the full tournament rules, you can find the event page on Facebook or contact the Tioga County Anglers at (607) 223-2708.