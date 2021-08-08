What’s Happening for the week of August 8, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

AUGUST 7 and 8

Rummage Sale, Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Owego First Presbyterian Church, North Avenue, Owego.

AUGUST 8

Ice Cream Social and Open House, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Fire Department, 106 W. River Rd., Nichols. Get three scoops of ice cream for $3.

AUGUST 9

Owego Lions Club Chicken BBQ fundraiser, noon to 6 p.m. at Jackpot Richie’s BBQ, located at 16 State Route 96, Owego. The cost is $11; eat in or take out. Drinks are available for purchase.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 10

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Raptor Demonstration at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego,

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 10 to AUGUST 14

Tioga County Fair, daily at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, W. Main St., Owego. For a full schedule, visit www.tiogacofair.com.

AUGUST 11

Stay Sharp: Learn New Skills with Fun, Free Apps Free Workshop, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

AUGUST 12

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Waterman Stream Safari at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 Local vendors with crafts, soaps, produce, maple, baked goods, cheese, meat, brooms, a food truck, and more. Guest vendor day, with extra vendors.

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

AUGUST 14

Richford Historical Society Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Graded Schoolhouse on Route 38, Richford. They will have artifacts and information on the history of the town. There will be a special presentation by Charles Yaple from 3 to 4 p.m. on Richford – from the American Revolution to the Civil War.

AUGUST 14 and 15

200th Anniversary of the Richford Congregational Church and a Celebration of the Town of Richford; celebration on Saturday at Rawley Park from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with food, music, and drawings. On Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Richford Congregational Church, located at 13290 Route 38 in Richford.

AUGUST 17

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

AUGUST 18

Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. Kids will learn about trusting God and that everything is possible with Him. Special juggling guest, Will Stafford, will present. This event is free and open for children age four through teens. Registration is online at www.gracelutheranchurchvestal.com/vacation-bible-school.html, and at the door at 5:45 p.m. on the day of the event. Hosted by the Memorial Park Baptist and Grace Lutheran Churches.

Using Google like a Pro Free Workshop, 3 p.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take Out Only. All are welcome.

AUGUST 19

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Therapy Mini-Horses at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, brooms, and a food truck.

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

AUGUST 20

Intro to Instagram Free Workshop, 3 p.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation or for more information, call Mindi at (607) 259-3814.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 25

Podcasts! Finding, Subscribing and Listening Free Workshop, 3 p.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

AUGUST 26

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, brooms, and a food truck.

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

AUGUST 28

Chicken BBQ and Pulled Pork, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal Center. Bake Sale and Yard Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 748-0004 for more information.

AUGUST 30

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

AUGUST 31

Intro to Instagram Free Workshop, 11 a.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

SEPTEMBER 2

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Owego 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 4

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

SEPTEMBER 9

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 11

North Rome Wesleyan Church 2021 Sportsman’s Expo featuring Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin begins at noon, Route 187, Rome, Pa. (across from Dollar General). There is free admission, food, and door prizes.

Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament, registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., Catatonk Golf Club, Catatonk. For more information, visit www.ffmgolf.com.

6th Annual Walk Against Suicide, registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m., Riverfront Park, 100 Riverfront Park Rd., Sayre, Pa. Donations will be accepted and will help fund the event.

SEPTEMBER 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 16

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 23

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 30

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 1

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.