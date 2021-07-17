Tioga State Bank brings local Video Banking to the community

In a press release, a representative from Tioga State Bank stated that the one silver lining of the pandemic is the ability for people to connect through screens more easily. Tioga State Bank is bringing connection to its customers and the community with Video Banking (www.tiogabank.com/video-banking).

With this new service, according to the release, customers can video-chat directly with local customer service representatives to get assistance with their Tioga State Bank accounts’ get assistance navigating TSB Online Banking, bill pay, mobile deposit, etc. with the ability to share screens; ask questions about debit card transactions or debit card disputes; and much more.

“When customers can’t get to the bank,” said Susan Allen, senior vice president of retail banking, “we can now bring the bank to the customer’s computer, tablet or phone screen.”

The video-chat service is offered at no extra charge and allows the customer to speak face-to-face with a Tioga State Bank customer service representative based in one of the bank’s neighborhood offices.

TSB Video Banking is currently available for desktop video calls or mobile video calls, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mobile calls require a free, downloadable app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store.

To learn more about Tioga State Bank, visit www.tiogabank.com or call 1-888-303-4872.