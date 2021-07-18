US Open Championships come to Champion Speedway on July 24

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, The US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on July 24 and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer.

This year’s Championship series was slated for two nights of racing on May 29 and 30. The first round, Saturday evening, May 29 at Action Park East in Greene, N.Y. ran, but under very rainy conditions. Sadly, Round two at Champion was completely rained out on Sunday.

It was decided after the cancelation to bring all the riders back and continue the event July 23 at Action Park and July 24 at Champion. Points from the first round, won by Port Crane’s Casey Donholt, will carry over.

Headlining the event will be 2-time US National Champion and 2018 US Open Winner, Aaron Fox, of Beaumont, Calif. Joining him from the West Coast is former US Dream Team member and top D-1 rider, Tim Gomez of Hesperia, Calif. and former JR National Champion and TEAM USA member, Sebastien Palmese, also of Southern California.

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about and the guest stars will have their hands full as the track promotion has a strong program of local riders at the moment. The top local favorites to win the Championship have to be Spencer Portararo of Maine, who is the current East Coast Points Champion; Donholt, who is a 4-time track champion; and Len McBride of Windsor, who has four track titles. Dave and Jonny Oakden of Rochester, Jesse Diem of Johnson City, Brian Hollenbeck and Alex “Hazard” Heath of Owego will all be tough customers.

Nine-time Colorado State Champion, “King” Kenny Pieper will serve as the Event Grand Marshal.

Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds and slide totally sideways through the turns. They run on methanol and the sport attracts crowds of 20,000 plus for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the U.S. and New York is recognized as one of the best, second only to California.

Friday in Greene, Speedway gets underway at 7 p.m. On July 24 at Champion Speedway, racing starts at 7p.m. Champion Speedway is at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road. Support Class racing, Mini Trikes, and Juniors will be included both nights. Sunday could serve as a rain date.

For more information, call (585) 739-9612 or visit www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.